Cyberattacks are becoming more clever than ever, here's what to look for

Cryptominers, exploit kits, ransomware, and banking trojans took center stage in Q3 2018, according to Malwarebytes' Cybercrime Tactics and Techniques report on Monday. Overall, the report found an increase of 1.7 million more detections in Q3 than in Q2.

Malwarebytes gathered statistics and intel on cybersecurity threats between July and September 2018, said the Monday press release for the report. The research tracked both consumer and business products on millions of machines, added the release.

Businesses took a significant hit this quarter, especially compared to consumers, said the report. Detections shot up by 55% for businesses, while it only increased by 4% for consumers, revealing that cybercriminals are looking to get "more bang for their buck" with businesses, said the report.

Banking trojans were the number one detection for both businesses and consumers, rising 86% from last quarter, said the report. The main reason for its increase is the recent Emotet trojan campaign, a self-multiplying malware that targets European bank customers.

While ransomware may not be 2018's no. 1 cybersecurity threat, it is still packing quite a punch. Ransomware is back in the game with 40 new variants, resulting in a whopping 88% increase in detections from the previous quarter, said the release. Even though ransomware isn't top dog, that doesn't mean it has gone away.

Exploit kits also saw a jump this quarter, continuing to target Asia, expanding from South Korea and into Japan, said the release. The two main exploits causing the expansion are Underminder and Fallout, which are using exploit kits as an additional component to their web-based attacks, added the release.

Even though cryptomining decreased by 26% in Q3, the attack vector has greatly matured, becoming more creative in its tactics, said the report. Instead of the normal method of finding and abusing vulnerable sites, cryptominers are instead targeting routers, posing as games, and mining cryptocurrency via Content Management Systems (CMS), according to the report.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Cryptominers, ransomware, exploit kits, and banking trojans are among the most prevalent cybersecurity threats for businesses. — Malwarebytes, 2018

While cryptomining technically decreased in Q3 2018, its tactics are becoming more clever and targeted. — Malwarebytes, 2018.

