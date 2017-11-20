Cyberattacks most likely to happen in these 10 states on Cyber Monday

Last year's Cyber Monday was the biggest online shopping day in the history of US e-commerce, with $3.39 billion spent online.This year's promises to be even larger. However, malicious attacks against consumers increase almost 40% on Cyber Monday, and online shoppers need to be more vigilant than ever to ensure the safety of their personal information.

To help consumers better understand their risk of falling victim to an attack, a new report from OpenVPN analyzed cybercrimes reported to the FBI and CSN in 2015 and 2016—concentrating on internet crime, fraud, and identity theft. With this data, researchers found the states that were affected most in the country for cybercrime victims, the amount of money lost, the number of victims, and the most victimized sex and age.

In terms of sex, men fell victim to cybercrime more 75% more often than women, the report found—possibly because men spend more money online, the report noted. In terms of age, people over age 50 were the group most likely to fall victim to attacks in about 30 states, the report found.

Here are the top 10 states hit by cybercrime in 2016, according to data from the FBI's IC3 and CSN reporting databases. States are ranked from most to least total victims of cybercrime, by equally weighting the total number of internet crime victims (per 100,000 people), fraud victims (per 100,000 people), identity theft victims (per 100,000 people), average dollar loss per victim of internet crime, and average dollar loss per victim of fraud:

1. California

Money lost to internet crime: $255,181,657

Number of victims: 47,077

Most victimized sex: Men

Most victimized age: 40-49

2. Florida

Money lost to internet crime: $88,841,178

Number of victims: 324,569

Most victimized sex: Women

Most victimized age: 60+

3. Nevada

Money lost to internet crime: $15,246,405

Number of victims: 33,404

Most victimized sex: Women

Most victimized age: 40-49

4. Texas

Money lost to internet crime: $77,135,765

Number of victims: 320,002

Most victimized sex: Men

Most victimized age: 30-39

5. New Mexico

Money lost to internet crime: $870,165

Number of victims: 17,618

Most victimized sex: Men

Most victimized age: 60+

6. New York

Money lost to internet crime: $106,225,695

Number of victims: 148,637

Most victimized sex: Men

Most victimized age: 30-39

7. Arizona (tied)

Money lost to internet crime: $20,567,423

Number of victims: 60,625

Most victimized sex: Men

Most victimized age: 60+

7. Virginia (tied)

Money lost to internet crime: $49,175,677

Number of victims: 75,831

Most victimized sex: Women

Most victimized age: 50-59

9. Colorado

Money lost to internet crime: $30,893,224

Number of victims: 46,795

Most victimized sex: Men

Most victimized age: 50-59

10. Washington

Money lost to internet crime: $25,728,634

Number of victims: 55,607

Most victimized sex: Men

Most victimized age: 60+

