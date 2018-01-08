D-Link, McAfee and Intel partner on new router designed to secure IoT devices

Today's homes are filled with internet connected smart devices. And for many, their homes double as their workspace, meaning a security breach in the home can quickly become a corporate IT headache.
At CES 2018, D-Link unveiled the D-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Router Powered by McAfee, the DIR-2680. The new dual-band 802.11ac router combines the Intel Home Wi-Fi Chipset WAV500 series, Intel AnyWAN SoC, and McAfee's Secure Home Platform. D-Link is marketing the new router as a way to protect IoT devices in the home "at the network level." With the growing threat from IoT malware, look for networking hardware vendors to increasingly push smart tech security as a key selling point.
SEE: Intrusion detection policy (Tech Pro Research)
The DIR-2680 will be available in the second half of 2018 and all the extra security is going to cost you, well a little extra. At $249, the DIR-2680 is about $100 more than D-Link's other AC2600 router the DIR-882. CNET's Dan Dziedzic reviewed the DIR-882 in November 2017 and called it "Affordable and fast with all the latest features, like MU-MIMO, beamforming, multiple USB ports and four spatial streams."
SEE: How to secure your IoT devices from botnets and other threats (TechRepublic)
Now remember, just because you install one of these routers in your home office doesn't mean you shouldn't follow standard security best practices, like keep your software up to date, watching out for phishing attacks, and using a VPN and multi-factor authentication.
SEE: Survey: Is smart office tech making work better or causing more hassles? (TechRepublic/TechPro Research)
In addition to the DIR-2680, D-Link also announced the following products:
- D-Link Covr Dual-Band and Tri-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi Systems
- D-Link LTE Indoor/Outdoor Camera and Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Camera Kit
- D-Link HD Wi-Fi Cameras: HD Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8010LH), Full HD Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8300LH), and Full HD Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8525LH)
- Two 802.11ax Ultra Wi-Fi Routers: AX6000 Ultra Wi-Fi Router and AX11000 Ultra Wi-Fi Router
Also see:
- 10 signs that you aren't cut out to be a telecommuter (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
- IoT security: Keeping users on their toes means staying on yours (Tech Pro Research)
- DDoS attacks increased 91% in 2017 thanks to IoT (TechRepublic)
- Report: IoT attacks exploded by 280% in the first half of 2017 (TechRepublic)
- Linksys Smart Wi-Fi routers a hotbed of unpatched security flaws (ZDNet)
- Google Wifi wireless router: The smart person's guide (TechRepublic)
- 3 big trends for the pros to watch at CES 2018 (ZDNet)
Disclosure
Bill Detwiler has nothing to disclose. He doesn't hold investments in the technology companies he covers.
Full Bio
Bill Detwiler is Managing Editor of TechRepublic and Tech Pro Research and the host of Cracking Open, CNET and TechRepublic's popular online show. Prior to joining TechRepublic in 2000, Bill was an IT manager, database administrator, and desktop support specialist in the social research and energy industries. He has bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Louisville, where he has also lectured on computer crime and crime prevention.