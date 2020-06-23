Dell announces new Alienware keyboard and slate of monitors, laptops

Dell Technologies has a new line of gear built for gamers and desktop users.

On Tuesday, Dell unveiled a number of new laptops, keyboards, and monitors slated for release later this year.

Most of the hardware will be coming out by the end of June or in July and August. The Dell G7 17 comes out today and costs $1,429.99 while the G7 15 is the same price and comes out June 29. The Dell G5 Gaming desktop will be available on July 9 costing about $750. The Dell 27 Gaming Monitor will be on sale by the end of July for almost $600.

The Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor will arrive in stores on August 21 and start at a price of $279.99. The XPS Desktop is also slated to come in July, but the price has not been determined yet. The $129.99 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard will be available for purchase on August 4.

"Dell gaming machines are engineered with the specific, demanding needs of the gaming audience in mind. From the latest processors to powerful discrete graphics cards, they make every experience more intense and real--no matter what your level of gaming experience," Dell wrote in a press statement.

In a fact sheet on the Alienware RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, it is described as being designed for responsive, immersive gaming while serving as an "all round gaming keyboard that blends function and immersiveness while still offering industry leading components in an iconic design." The sheet adds that the keyboard incorporates Cherry MX keys in a "floating key architecture" that comes with anti-ghosting and on-board memory.

It has programmable keys and is designed for customization with height adjustment features, according to Dell's fact sheet.

The Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor similarly provides an immersive experience thanks to a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms Motion Picture Response Time. The monitor also has a 1500R curved screen that the company says can enhance your field of vision and reduces distortion, glare and reflection.

The non-curved version of the monitor comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and a true 1ms response time.

"The distinct and gaming-centric design offers both functional and aesthetic benefits for gamers, such as a three-sided ultra-thin bezel that creates expansive views, and uniquely-designed vents located in the back that enhance heat dispersal," the Dell fact sheet said.

Dell is also releasing a gaming desktop and gaming laptop devices that come with a bevy of features designed to provide gamers with a top-of-the-line experience.

The Dell G5 Desktop Model 5000 comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core, i7 CPUs, VR-capable GPUs and up to 64GB DDR4 RAM. The Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop Model 7500 comes with similar features like the 10th Gen Intel Core and NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics.

"The Dell G Series computers are designed for entry-level to mainstream gamers, featuring the latest technology, including 10th Gen Intel Core processors, powerful NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics, a range of storage and memory options, and thoughtfully designed thermal management systems," the Dell fact sheet stated.

"Dell strives to help its customers interact with what matters most to them. Innovative technologies help gamers of all levels get more immersed in their games, become engrossed in video content, and more. Lags, delays and buffering become a thing of the past."

