Dell EMC amps up server performance to give HCI a boost

On Thursday, Dell EMC announced that its hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) portfolio was getting a performance boost thanks to new Dell EMC PowerEdge 14th generation servers.

This PowerEdge server platform is designed and optimized for HCI, and offers customers more powerful and predictable performance, according to a press release. It also offers greater configurability to host a wide range of mission-critical software applications on Dell EMC VxRail and XC Series appliances, the release noted.

For those unfamiliar, HCI is the concept of leveraging computer and storage as a singular entity. Many vendors have begun offering HCI tools in the past few years, which promise to bring the ease of resource allocation and lifecycle management from the cloud to the on-premises data center.

"Customers transforming their IT are increasingly turning to hyper-converged infrastructure as an ideal foundation for simplifying IT today and for the future," Chad Sakac, president of the converged platforms and solutions division at Dell EMC, said in the release. "With HCI designed as a software-defined infrastructure, achieving ultimate performance and reliability relies on tightly engineering software with optimal hardware and its configurations. Dell EMC's turnkey, pre-integrated, tested and validated HCI appliances enable customers to simply stand-up and scale IT infrastructure, backed by trusted dependability and performance, to help IT organizations more easily meet the growing demands of their businesses."

The goal is to offer better performance and reliability as HCI moves into core data centers, and enterprises rely on it to run a wide range of applications and workloads, the release noted.

Running on the new PowerEdge servers, Dell EMC VxRail appliances (which were jointly built with VMware) will see better performance for the most demanding applications, with more than 2x faster response times and 2x more IOPS. Users will also find 9x more predictable response times, and millions more configuration options to find the right size deployment, according to the release.

Dell EMC XC Series appliances on the new PowerEdge servers allow for increased performance of compute-intensive workloads, with up to 50% additional cores per appliance, the release said. They also offer up to 93% increased compute capability for workloads that require storage density, and more use cases in VDI environments.

HCI is the fastest-growing converged infrastructure segment, according to the IDC, with worldwide revenue growing nearly 49% year over year in Q2 2017. HCI now accounts for 25% of overall converged infrastructure solutions sold. Dell EMC is the largest supplier of converged systems and HCI, IDC found, with nearly half of the market share.

"Hyper-converged systems make up the fastest growing segment of the converged systems market as we're seeing a sharp ramp of adoption across all kinds of industries, environments and use cases," Eric Sheppard, research director of enterprise storage and converged systems at IDC, said in the release. "Hyper-converged systems' simplicity of deployment, management and scale combined with tighter integration between technologies and proven architectures are key drivers for this growth."

Dell EMC VxRail Appliances on Dell EMC PowerEdge 14th generation servers are currently available for order, and will be generally available on December 12. Dell EMC XC Series models XC640, XC740xd and XC740 on Dell EMC PowerEdge 14th generation servers are generally available now.

The PowerEdge 14th generation servers include 150 custom requirements for software-defined storage built in, including improved support for SSDs in scale-out deployments, and faster initialization and streamlined data storage management.

Image: iStockphoto/gorodenkoff

