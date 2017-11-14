Dell EMC looks to speed machine and deep learning adoption with new product bundles

On Tuesday, Dell EMC unveiled its new Machine and Deep Learning Ready Bundles that aim to accelerate the adoption of machine learning and deep learning in the enterprise. The bundles will include servers, storage, networking tools, and services to help with the process, according to a press release.

Emerging technologies like high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics can be used for a variety of purposes, but are often difficult to implement, the release noted. By making it easier to take advantage of these tech trends, more companies could use these tools to work on fraud detection, image processing, financial investment analysis, and more, the release said.

Dell EMC believes that the new bundles will enable customers to gain deeper insights from their data, recognizing important patterns for human behavior and business trends, according to the release. The bundled solutions will also lower the cost for moving data into hybrid cloud environments as well.

Dell EMC also introduced its new PowerEdge C4140 server, which supports NVIDIA's latest Tesla V100 GPU accelerators. GPUs have quickly risen to prominence in the artificial intelligence (AI) world for their ability to handle large-scale parallel processing.

Specifically, the PowerEdge C4140 has two Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and four NVIDIA Tesla GPUs. According to the release, it is "ideal for intensive machine learning and deep learning applications to drive advances in scientific imaging, oil and gas exploration, financial services and other HPC industry verticals." The PowerEdge C4140 will be available in December 2017.

The strategic agreement with NVIDIA seems to only be the beginning. Dell EMC noted in the release that it also plans to introduce similar bundles with Intel as well. The initial bundles will be available sometime in the first half of 2018, the release said.

"It is apparent that Dell acquired knowledgeable AI and data scientists along with the rest of EMC for an even stronger, combined Dell EMC," Karl Freund, senior analyst at Moor Insights & Strategies, said in the release. "These folks get it—AI isn't easy, but it doesn't have to be so terribly hard given the right products and services."

