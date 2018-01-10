Dell fits 1TB SSD in 'world's most compact Thunderbolt 3 storage device'

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

At CES 2018, Dell announced a host of new hardware including the Portable Thunderbolt 3 SSD, which it has dubbed the 'world's most compact' storage device.

The Portable Thunderbolt 3 will be available in 500GB or 1TB, and is roughly the size of a USB thumb drive.

At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Dell unveiled a number of new hardware products that may appeal to enterprise users for their size, performance, and storage capacity. Perhaps most notable was the Dell Portable Thunderbolt 3 SSD, which the company is calling the "world's most compact Thunderbolt 3 storage device," according to a press release.

The Thunderbolt 3 SSD will be available in a 500GB and a 1TB model, which could be useful for professionals who need to take large files with them on the go. The lack of moving parts in the SSD also make it a more durable option than traditional portable HDD storage solutions.

Other than its small size—at 16 mm thick—the device is also among the fastest portable drives available, with transfer speeds up to 2,650MBps, according to our sister site CNET.

Both models will be available globally on February 28. The 500GB version is priced at $439, and the 1TB version will cost $799.

Dell also launched its new XPS 13, which it dubbed the world's smallest 13.3-inch laptop with a number of new features. The company first revealed the XPS 13 last week, and you can read more details about the machine in Brandon Vigliarolo's report on TechRepublic.

Dell's XPS 15 laptop was also unveiled at CES, which, again, the company dubbed the world's most powerful 15-inch 2-in-1 machine. The laptop—aimed at professional creators—includes an 8th Gen Intel Core processor, and combines a high-performance Intel CPU and discrete Radeon RX Vega M graphics in one package. The machine also features an InfinityEdge 4K Ultra HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass.

The XPS 13 is now available starting at $999, while the XPS 15 will be available in the US in April, starting at $1,299.

