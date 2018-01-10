Dell Mobile Connect lets users access smartphone calls, texts, and apps from their laptop

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Dell's new Mobile Connect software wirelessly integrates any smartphone with a Dell PC.

With Mobile Connect, users can make calls, send texts, and get notifications from their phones directly on their PC.

PC users, rejoice: Dell's new Mobile Connect software will let you connect your smartphone to your computer to seamlessly receive calls, texts, and notifications on the PC, the company announced at CES 2018.

The move will help Dell compete with Apple, which offers a bundle of features called Continuity that allow users to move seamlessly between their Mac, iPhone, and other Apple devices—including the ability to make and receive calls and texts via their Mac computer.

Dell is the first PC maker to create such a software, according to a press release, which could benefit many enterprise users who don't want to bring their phones to meetings, or who want to remain as productive as possible by working only on one screen.

Dell Mobile Connect will allow for wireless integration between Dell PCs and both Android and iOS smartphones, the release noted. That means users can make and answer calls, send texts, get notifications, and even access mobile apps directly on the PC with mirroring.

It should be noted that the functionality is more limited for Apple phones, as our sister site CNET reported: While iPhone users can take advantage of the texting and calling features, they will not be able to run full apps on the PC. However, iPhone compatibility is expected to roll out at the end of the month, CNET noted.

Dell Mobile Connect is now available for download, and will come pre-installed on all Dell consumer systems including XPS, Inspiron, Alienware, and Vostro beginning January 27.

