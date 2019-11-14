Dell Tech Summit: Power of compute in the next data decade

Computing will be more intelligent, personal, and accessible than ever before, according to Dell executives.

During a conference session at the Dell Tech Summit on Tuesday, Dell executives discussed the power of computing in the next data decade. Some of the biggest changes users can expect include heightened intelligence, increased personability, and better sustainability, said Sam Burd, president of the client solutions group at Dell Technologies, during the session.

A decade ago, a computer battery struggled to last the length of a normal workday; machines didn't have the intelligence or capabilities to keep up with users, Burd said.

"Thinking about the past 10 years, it's amazing how the time flies," Burd said. "But the impact technology could have on the world in the next 10 years is going to be even bigger."

"Compute power becoming more intelligent [involves] interfaces evolving from command and control to context, and that of awareness living in our world rather than us having to go to the machine world," Burd said. "Second thing that we see is a device is becoming a companion that helps us with things that we need to get done. The third trend [involves] making technology accessible to all so that it becomes the equalizer, and also making sure that technology is put together in a really sustainable way."

To expand upon these three trends, Burd invited other Dell executives to the session stage.

The 3 trends of future computing

1. Intelligence

Computing becomes more intelligent in the next data decade because of advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and because of the way those technologies use data, said Ed Ward, senior vice president of the client solutions group at Dell Technologies.

"If artificial intelligence is the engine for your rocket ship, then data is the fuel," Ward said. "Artificial intelligence and machine learning evolved from a topic that was only talked about in labs or with the most technical people in the organization, to a part of all of our everyday lives."

Currently, AI and machine learning are able to optimize a machine's settings to keep the user at maximum productivity at all times. These advancements are made possible because of the device's ability to access, analyze, and generate insights from data, Ward said.

"In the next decade, our PCs will become aware—further aware of condition, location, surroundings, levels of security, and capabilities," Ward said. "Our PCs will help us become smarter—able to do more, solve more problems and be more connected."

"They'll understand what you need within the context that you need. They'll be so intuitive that they'll deliver what you need in that particular moment, because PCs will be more tuned into us," Ward said.

2. Personal

In accordance with the capabilities from the first trend, future computers will use intelligence to create a more personal user experience, said Darrel Ward, senior vice president of the client solutions group at Dell Technologies.

"As Ed talked about, machine learning and AI means intelligent machines will learn how you use your device, how you need to be productive and make adjustments to you. That makes that device more personal to you from a functional perspective," Ward said. "In the next data decade, it's all about experiences."

Whether its creating more unified workspaces for work productivity or richer displays for gaming and media, systems will evolve to meet all the users' needs, Ward said.

"As the next decade unfolds, our tech becomes greater extensions of who we are," Ward said. "Form factors, materials, uses, models, and colors will all become more important about the way we connect to our PC."

Device colors are already expanding to create a more personal experience, with humans choosing device colors based on their habits, preferences, and personalities, reported TechRepublic's Melanie Wachsman in What your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max color choice says about you.

3. Sustainability

Sustainability was a major theme throughout the Dell Technologies Summit. After announcing its 2030 Progress Made Real plan, Dell established sustainability as a key business initiative.

During the session, Meghana Patwardhan, vice president of client solutions group at Dell Technologies, outlined how integral sustainability will be in the future of computing.

"We said that by 2030 we want to do three things," Patwardhan said. "We want to be able to recycle an equal value product for any product that we've sold. We want 100% of our packaging to come from [recycled] or renewable materials, and we want 50% or more of the materials in our products to come from renewable sources or recycled sources."

"While these goals might seem pretty lofty," Patwardhan said "We are really determined to get there and we'll continue to push forward to build better products, more intelligent products, but also more sustainable products."

Patwardhan referenced the Dell Latitude 7300 Anniversary Edition, announced earlier at the conference on Tuesday, as an example of sustainability relates to computing. Partnering with Carbon Conversions, Dell created this laptop using reclaimed carbon fiber from aerospace manufacturing scraps.

"This gets us another step closer to producing and delivering more environmentally responsible products that are also premium, intelligent, and more companion-like," Patwardhan said.

