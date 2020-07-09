Dell unveils new XPS desktop and S-series monitors

The tech giant also announced an additional color variant to its XPS 15 laptop.

Image: Dell

Dell rolled out its latest desktop model and monitor series on Thursday. The bevy of new items include the updated XPS Desktop, Dell 32 Curved 4K Monitor, Dell 27 UHD 4K Monitor, and Dell 27 QHD Monitor.

The new releases follow a number of other Dell products released in the past couple of months, including the Dell G Series gaming computers in June and the XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops in May.

While the XPS 15 laptop and Dell 5G Gaming Desktop were both announced previously, Dell confirmed availability and pricing on Thursday. The XPS 15 laptop is now available in the US, Canada, and across participating European and Asian countries, starting at $1,300. The Dell G5 Gaming Desktop is available now in the US and Canada beginning at $700, according to a blog post.

Building upon its previous announcement of the XPS 15 laptop, Dell introduced a new color variant. This summer, for an additional $50 across select configurations, the device will also be available in frost machined aluminum with an arctic white woven glass palm rest.

However, the brand new desktop and monitors are particularly intriguing. Here are details into those latest releases, according to the blog post and fact sheets:

New desktop

XPS Desktop

Dell's XPS Desktop has received a major upgrade—both inside and out. The latest system is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors and graphics options up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, making it ideal for intensive business projects, gaming and virtual reality, and creative workflows.

Image: Dell

Similar to the latest laptops in the XPS family, the new XPS Desktop features a minimalist design. Coming in either Mineral White or Night Sky, the system is designed to stay cool and quiet with optimal airflow.

The latest XPS Desktop is available now starting at $650.

S-series monitors

All S-series monitors follow the sleek design of recent Dell products and come in Platinum Silver. The monitors are available from sizes 27" to 32" and come with integrated speakers, 99% sRGB color coverage, and AMD FreeSync technology. The devices also come with Dell Premium Panel Warranty to ensure zero "bright pixel" defects on the monitors.

Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor (S3221QS)

Image: Dell

The 31.5" curved 4K UHD monitor is equipped with dual 5W speakers to create a completely immersive experience. The TÜV-certified monitor has an adjustable stand that both tilts and configures to different heights. This device is ideal for entertainment, creating lifelike sound for an optimized movie-watching experience.

The Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor is available on Aug. 20, 2020 starting at $450.

Dell 27 UHD 4K Monitor (S2721QS)

Image: Dell

The 27" 4K UHD monitor enables HDR content playback and IPS technology for better creative experiences. The monitor offers four times the resolution of Full HD, has built-in dual 3W speakers, and is available in both a fixed stand or height adjustable stand with tilt, swivel, and pivot capabilities.

The Dell 27 UHD 4K Monitor is available on Aug. 20, 2020 starting at $420 for the fixed stand and $450 for the adjustable.

Dell 27 QHD Monitor (S2721DS)

Image: Dell

The 27" QHD Monitor has nearly identical specs to the UHD 4K monitor, except for the resolution, which isn't as high of quality, but still gets 1.77 times more details than Full HD. Both Dell 27 models are referred to in the fact sheets as "lifestyle-inspired," intended for the daily user looking for a quality experience. The monitor also features a fixed stand or adjustable stand.

The Dell 27 QHD Monitor is available on Aug. 20, 2020 starting at $320 for the fixed stand and $350 for the adjustable.

