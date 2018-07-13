Deloitte collaboration could make it easier to migrate SAP apps to Google Cloud

A new Deloitte collaboration with Google Cloud and SAP, announced in a Thursday press release, could help customers fully realize their cloud plans, manage their cloud environments, and more easily migrate SAP applications to Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Ultimately, the release noted, the partnership will offer SAP customers the "capabilities required to digitally transform critical business processes and applications, while modernizing core infrastructure and managing hyperscale cloud operations."

GCP is a secure and reliable system for SAP workloads, said the release, and the two are able to integrate easily. Google Cloud will provide customers with analytics, machine learning capabilities, along with secure infrastructure and networking, added the release.

According to the GCP website, it is certified to run the following SAP solutions:

SAP S/4HANA

SAP Hybris

SAP BW/4HANA

SAP Business Suite

SAP BusinessObjects BI

SAP Business One

SAP Business Warehouse

Deloitte will be offering a slew of solutions to run SAP apps on GCP. The first two features are the Deloitte Invoice Management Solution, which automates invoice processing; and Deloitte Visual Inspection Solution, which automates visual inspection and expedites inventory restocking, said the release.

"Deloitte and SAP are valuable advisors to the world's top brands, and we are looking forward to collectively helping customers in their journey to the cloud," said Google Cloud's corporate vice president Kevin Ichhpurani. "This collaboration allows us to bring our collective expertise to customers across industries, accelerating innovation and delivering real business value."

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Deloitte is partnering with Google Cloud and SAP to help execute a successful cloud strategy and speed app migrations to GCP.

In partnering with SAP and Google Cloud, Deloitte will be offering a new invoice processing solution and a visual inspection tool for SAP customers.

