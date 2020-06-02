Deloitte launches model to help organizations reboot workspaces

The approach is employee-centric and evaluates each company's physical and virtual circumstances, the firm says.

Deloitte has rolled out an approach for organizations designed to help them achieve a safe, secure, and productive "reboot" of operations, including both physical and virtual workplaces, as they transition from response mode and move toward increased productivity and recovery.



Deloitte said its model was shaped by insights from a recent poll of over 1,100 business professionals who noted that more than half see their definition of "rebooting" operations as whether employees head back onsite or remain virtual. More than 40% noted "safety" as the primary objective over other priorities such as sales, operations, or finances, the firm said.



The approach evaluates each organization's unique situation, ranging from macro mandates (public health and regulatory), to their operations (facilities, infrastructure, and individual worker preferences and requirements). The plan then establishes phases and work scenarios for teams and employees, along with monitoring and safety protocols tailored to each of those scenarios, the firm said.



The model is employee-centric and geared at helping organizations manage between health, safety, and financial concerns, Deloitte said.



"Empathy and listening are at the core of Deloitte's reboot approach for employers, designed to build confidence and trust among their employees and to give them choices to opt-in and be heard," the firm said.



"In the 'next normal,' there is no silver bullet for recovery," said Jonathan Pearce, principal of Deloitte Consulting LLP and leader of Deloitte's workforce strategy practice, in a statement. "Because every organization is different and the path forward will not be linear, employers need a flexible reboot approach that lets them dial components up and down at various moments along the journey."



New information about public health risks and employee concerns will require employers to adjust their plans while staying the course to recovery, Pearce added.



Deloitte's Reboot catalog of tools helps companies create a personalized journey for employees as organizations navigate timing, readiness and how to reboot, and ultimately spur recovery. The tools include a command center; data and insights; a comprehensive back-to-work platform; and regulatory and compliance applications. These resources span risk prediction and mitigation; crisis response management and recalibration; supply chain disruption sensing and intelligence; and monitoring and insights into regulatory requirements, the firm said.

3 key components

Workforce Reboot Analytics: When to reopen physical sites, what functions to prioritize; workforce readiness; workplace suitability, capacity and reconfiguration; and predicting health and infection risks are among the factors employers will have to assess in the reboot phase. Deloitte's Workforce Reboot Analytics tools deliver the sensing and modeling capabilities to build a strategic plan for the workplace and recalibrate it to changing conditions.

MyPath to Work: A comprehensive, modular technology solution, MyPath to Work prepares organizations to manage new health risks to reboot their workplaces. With a combination of tightly-integrated Deloitte and third-party technology and services, MyPath to Work is designed to enable enhanced workplace safety protocols such as screening and testing; visibility into risk factors; efficient and targeted interventions; and employee support, going well beyond standard contact tracing. MyPath to Work supports, engages, and empowers employees, contractors, and customers throughout the reboot journey–all configured to the specific needs of each organization.

GovConnect: For government clients, Deloitte's GovConnect offers a range of capabilities: contact tracing; interactive business engagement; CRM; case management, call center infrastructure, testing strategy, PPE inventory management; disease surveillance; immunization and vaccine management; and advanced analytics–also in a modular solution. GovConnect also includes mobile capabilities to allow for integration across employers, employees, visitors, contractors, and campuses.

"An organization's path to resilient recovery largely depends on how effectively it prioritizes and responds to the health and safety of its people," said Asif Dhar, M.D., principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and chief health informatics officer, in a statement. "Tools like MyPath to Work and GovConnect enable employers to manage health risks specific to different job requirements, physical environments and geographical locations."



A reboot does not assume that plans are a return to the way things were, said Gopi Billa, principal of Deloitte Consulting LLP, and leader of Deloitte's market sensing and scenario planning offering, in a statement. "With this in mind, employers should embrace a human-centric and 'opt-in' approach whenever possible vs. one that leads with corporate mandates."

