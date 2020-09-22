Designed for distance learning: Student workstation essentials for under $1,300

Here is a full lineup of tech and accessories to create an ergonomic and productive workstation for distance learning this fall.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many schools and universities around the globe are conducting courses virtually this fall. Needless to say, remote learning requires a vast suite of technology solutions and accessories to enhance the educational experience. This includes versatile laptops, high-quality webcams for virtual collaboration, ergonomic accessories, and more. In this post, we offer all of the accoutrements of fully functional virtual workstation for under $1,300.

Height Adjustable Ergonomic Study Desk Image: Flexispot A standing desk is a welcome addition to an ergonomically minded home workstation. This electronic adjustable model from Flexispot easily transitions from a standard seated desk to a standing desk with the press of a button. An onboard motor allows students to quickly reposition the desk from 29 inches up to 48.6 inches. $270 at Flexispot

GreenForest Desk Chair for Kids Image: Amazon A student workstation will also need a comfortable chair and this GreenForest model designed for children and young adults is ideal for remote learning. The five-wheel swivel design offers nimble agility and a small handle just beneath the seat manages quick height adjustments. The semi-rigid chair back adds lumbar support and a series of small vents aid comfort during extended use. $80 at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga C740 Image: Lenovo A highly versatile 2-in-1 laptop is a solid bet for remote learning. These models allow students to switch between a tablet and a traditional laptop in a single build. That said, the Lenovo Yoga C740 is a great option for under $700. The 10th Gen Intel Core and 8 GB of memory should provide an optimal virtual learning experience for students. The HD webcam also features a small slide to enhance privacy in between virtual lessons. $689 at Amazon

Sceptre Ultra Thin LED Monitor Image: Amazon An external monitor is a helpful workstation accessory for students who need to manage multiple tabs or applications throughout the day. This 1080p Sceptre model can be positioned on a desktop via the adjustable stand or wall-mounted depending on preference. This unit also features internal speakers to boost audio during lessons. Although an extra monitor may not be necessary or appropriate for all students, those who need extra virtual space from time to time will appreciate the addition. $85 at Amazon

Jelly Comb Wireless Mouse Image: Amazon While a laptop's onboard touchpad will certainly suffice for many students, some may prefer a standalone mouse. This wireless Jelly Comb unit cuts down on the chords and connects with a wide range of devices. After extended inactivity, the mouse powers down to increase the battery life. $12 at Amazon

HUANUO 17-inch lap desk Image: Amazon Standing desks and risers are a great way to add some versatility to a workstation. However, with these types of devices, people are still physically restricted to their desks. Alternatively, lap desks allow students to move about the room or house during the school day. This Huanuo model features an ergonomic wrist cushion, recessed mouse pad, and a number of shallow grooves to keep accessories within reach during the virtual school day. $60 at Amazon