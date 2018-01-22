Despite global stability concerns IT pros must protect networks from internal threats first

According to the World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2018, two of the five greatest threats to global stability are cyberattacks and data fraud. This places IT professionals, and the enterprise IT departments they manage, at the forefront in the battle for a more secure enterprise business future. That is something to consider deeply the next time you formulate a new IT procedure for your organization.

Yet despite this great responsibility to make IT more certain and more secure, the Enterprise Mobility Exchange is predicting a 22% compounded annual growth rate for the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) market, running through the year 2023. Essentially, the Enterprise Mobility Exchange is operating under the assumption that we have just begun to see the proliferation of BYOD devices in the enterprise.

This is why it so important for IT pros and departments to have a comprehensive plan that covers every known device, every potential device, and every system or potential application that may be introduced by the BYOD culture.

The Shadow knows

In lock-step with the BYOD culture comes a desire by many employees to develop and use alternative methods and applications to complete noncritical tasks. This "shadow IT" infrastructure may seem mostly harmless at first glance because of the noncritical nature of the work, but the alternative applications add complications to securing networks and systems, which IT departments must address with additional procedures and policies.

While BYOD and alternative systems and applications may provide new inspiration for innovation among enterprise employees, they can also produce huge headaches for IT pros. Allowing these alternatives to enter the enterprise IT environment safely and with some degree of control requires a definitive set of procedures and policies that establish both responsibility and accountability.

TechRepublic's sister site Tech Pro Research offers a downloadable Shadow IT Policy, which is designed to address the introduction of BYOD and alternative systems and applications into a controlled enterprise IT environment. With cyberattacks and data fraud considered such serious problems, your enterprise can't afford to let just any device or application connect to the network—at least not without a policy to back it up.

