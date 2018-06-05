Developers shouldn't worry: GitHub will remain 'open platform' after acquisition, CEO says

Microsoft recently announced its $7.5 billion acquisition of GitHub, and developers everywhere started freaking out. Why? Because some felt that Microsoft would ruin the platform, taking away its openness.

However, that won't happen, GitHub CEO Chris Wanstrath wrote in a blog post on Monday. In fact, Wanstrath wrote, Microsoft and GitHub have the same vision for keeping the platform open.

"We both believe GitHub needs to remain an open platform for all developers," Wanstrath wrote in the post. "No matter your language, stack, platform, cloud, or license, GitHub will continue to be your home—the best place for software creation, collaboration, and discovery."

In the post, Wanstrath goes on to write that Microsoft and GitHub both want software development to be easier and more open, which they're hoping to accomplish with the deal. The post also mentions that former Xamarin founder Nat Friedman will be taking on the role of GitHub's CEO.

With a price tag so high, and so much on the line for Microsoft, it makes sense that the Redmond giant would simply let GitHub run independently, much like it did with LinkedIn. GitHub is clearly not a money-maker, so the acquisition is intended to boost Microsoft's credibility with developers and the open source community—both of which would likely not support Microsoft micromanaging the platform.

Why else did Microsoft target GitHub? One reason, as noted by TechRepublic contributor Matt Asay, is to drive more developers to the Azure cloud platform. Additionally, Microsoft could be using the GitHub developer profiles for talent visibility and competitive advantages as well.

The acquisition will make it harder for developers who wish to avoid Microsoft's ecosystem. However, here are some of the best GitHub alternatives for professional coders.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Microsoft's acquisition of GitHub won't affect the firm's mission, as GitHub will remain an open platform for all developers, its former CEO said.

Microsoft could use GitHub for talent visibility and to drive cloud workloads in Azure.

