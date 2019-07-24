Digital transformation anticipated to bring businesses 17% ROI in the next year

Completing digital transformation initiatives can place organizations well above others in the industry, according to an Avanade report.
Digital transformation is undoubtedly a priority for business leaders, with 66% of leaders saying they have plans for a digital business transformation, according to a recent Gartner report. However, only 11% of leaders admitted to achieving the transformation at scale, Gartner found.
While reaching that level of success with a digital transformation is difficult, the payoff is well worth it. Companies that have successful digital transformation initiatives can expect to see a 17% return on investment (ROI) over the next year, according to an Avanade report.
SEE: Digital transformation: An IT pro's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
The report, conducted by Vanson Bourne, surveyed 1,150 global decision-makers to gain insight into the various impacts of digital transformation in the enterprise.
Almost all respondents (96%) said they have a digital transformation strategy in their companies, the report found. However, 43% of professionals said their organizations are becoming fatigued by the digital transformation efforts, resulting in fewer completed projects.
This fatigue is a result of many factors, the report found. Some 46% cited hiring and training people in the skills as the biggest challenge, while 35% said they are struggling to modernize legacy systems.
Regardless of the obstacles, organizations expect digital transformation projects to reduce costs by 10%, increase productivity by 11%, and increase business growth by 10%, according to the report.
Some 83% of respondents said employee engagement, and customer experience solutions should have equal priority when planning these initiatives; and 88% agree that integrating innovation into business systems is necessary for agility and continued improvement.
For more, check out Why most digital workplace initiatives will fail on TechRepublic.
Also see
- Digital transformation: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- Digital transformation: An IT pro's guide (TechRepublic download)
- Digital transformation: A guide for CXOs (TechRepublic Premium)
- What is digital transformation? Everything you need to know about how technology is reshaping business (ZDNet)
- 5 best standing desk converters for 2018 (CNET)
- Best to-do list apps for managing tasks on any platform (Download.com)
- Digital transformation: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)