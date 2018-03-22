Don't believe the hype: 74% of developers aren't using AI tools

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Despite the hype around AI, 74% of developers are not using AI or machine learning tools in their workflows. — DigitalOcean, 2018

71% of developers did not have their work impacted by the massive Spectre and Meltdown chip flaws. — DigitalOcean, 2018

Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to change nearly every enterprise workflow, but it isn't changing software and web development just yet. According to a Thursday report from DigitalOcean, 74% of developers aren't using AI or machine learning tools in their daily workflows.

What other developers (and businesses for that matter) should take from this information is that it is OK if you haven't jumped on the AI hype train just yet. However, they should also take note that, despite low adoption rates, there is strong interest in the space, and it could be poised to grow rapidly.

While many developers aren't using AI and machine learning tools, 81% said they are interested in learning more about them. Of those developers, 46% said they were specifically interested in automated machine learning, 22% in sentiment analysis and natural language processing, and 21% in hybrid and deep learning models.

Of the small number of developers who had actually used an AI or machine learning tool, the largest number (17%) had used Google Tensorflow. In next place was IBM Watson, which had been used by 7% of those developers working with the technology

Another major tech talking point—the Spectre and Meltdown chip flaws—also weren't considered a big deal among developers. In the report, 71% said that their daily work wasn't really impacted by the vulnerabilities.

DigitalOcean's report also examined current events. The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which goes into effect May 25, was a central topic. Worldwide, only 29% of developers are doing work related to GDPR. But in the UK, that number is 70%, the report said. Some 54% of developers said they expected to spend between five and 50 hours preparing for GDPR in 2018, the report found.

Another current event examined in the report was the repeal of net neutrality, which was opposed by 61% of developers globally and 83% in the US. However, only 46% of those surveyed said they believed the repeal would affect their work.

The report also touched on open source. The top value of open source, according to 36% of developers, was the increased community it brough to developers. Additionally, 30% cited improved code quality.

