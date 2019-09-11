Download the Ultimate PC and Mac Migration Checklist.

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Using a simple checklist when deploying a PC or a Mac can ensure that critical migration steps are not overlooked.

Who isn't excited to receive a computer upgrade? Just the thought of a new machine boasting innovative features, a more contemporary design, and longer battery life—not to mention faster computation speeds—is enough to make the most curmudgeonly tech professional smile.

Of course, receiving a computer is one thing, successful migration is another. When a new computer doesn't possess the same functionality, connectivity, applications, and files as before, a new computer may seem more like a punishment than a present.

This is where a PC and Mac migration checklist can help.

Using a simple checklist when deploying new computers, can make certain that critical migration steps are not overlooked. Whether migrating Windows machines, from one Mac to another, or even between platforms, leveraging a checklist helps both users and technicians ensure the new system works as required, Eckel explained.

