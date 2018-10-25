Cloud

Dropbox Paper timelines feature improves project coordination, cloud collaboration

The timelines feature allows teams to map out each step of a project and keep track of assignments.

By | October 25, 2018, 9:00 AM PST

On Thursday, Dropbox announced that its Dropbox Paper enterprise offering would get a new feature aimed at improving project planning and collaboration. The feature—called timelines—allows team members to create clean visual representations of project timelines and assignments, according to a blog post.

Coordinating projects can be difficult, in terms of keeping teams clear on overall goals, individual tasks, and project status, the post noted. Timelines aims to improve this process by helping users map out each step of a project to keep everyone involved on the same page.

Must-Read Cloud

Users can create timelines by dragging and dropping projects and assignments to the timeline in Dropbox Paper, and customizing them by color for improved organization, the post said. You can also use the timelines feature to assign tasks to team members and add due dates, to make sure people know who is responsible for what, and when things need to be finished.

SEE: Electronic communication policy (Tech Pro Research)

With timelines, users can also add notes to any item to provide details like status updates or links to supporting documents, the post said. You can also set project milestones to mark events like deadlines and launch dates, and better align project tasks to your overall schedule, according to the post.

Finally, timelines can be used to zoom in or out to view as little as a week of a project or as far ahead as a year, depending on what view of a project you need, the post said.

Timelines is the latest in a number of features meant to improve the collaborative offering, including design tool integrations, a new API endpoint, and more organizational features, as reported by our sister site ZDNet. These moves represent further efforts for Dropbox to compete with enterprise collaboration leaders like Google's G Suite or Microsoft Office 365.

Timelines is available today for all Dropbox Paper users.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • Dropbox Paper received an updated feature called timelines that aims to help companies better manage projects and collaborate.
  • Timelines,available now for Dropbox Paper users, allows users to drag and drop assignments and coordinate by color for better project organization.

Also see

screen-shot-2018-10-25-at-9-20-50-am.jpg
Image: Dropbox

Related Topics:

Cloud Project Management Enterprise Software Security Networking Data Centers Microsoft

About Alison DeNisco Rayome

Alison DeNisco Rayome is a Staff Writer for TechRepublic. She covers CXO, cybersecurity, and the convergence of tech and the workplace.

Editor's Picks

The Brexit dilemma: Will London's start-ups stay or go?

America's coolest company: How Big Ass Fans went from cooling cows to a multinational tech powerhouse

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox