Dropbox partners with Google Cloud for deeper G Suite integration

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

A new partnership between Dropbox and Google Cloud will allows users to more effectively leverage G Suite tools across the Dropbox platform.

Google Cloud's partnership with Dropbox will lead to centralized content, secure collaboration, and better communication.

A new Google Cloud partnership will allow for deeper integration between the Dropbox and G Suite platforms, according to a Thursday press release. The partnership will play out in the form of specific integrations between tools from the two providers.

The partnership is surprising, given the fact that G Suite and Dropbox are considered rivals in the cloud storage and collaboration space, as noted by Natalie Gagliordi of our sister site ZDNet. However, with the high number of Dropbox users that are also G Suite customers, the integration helps Dropbox become a more unified space for enterprise content.

The first integration is centralized content across the platforms.

"Dropbox users will be able to create, open, edit, save, and share Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides directly from Dropbox," the release said. "And when you're working in Dropbox, you'll be able to save Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides to your Dropbox account."

Collaboration security will also be improved as party of the integration. According to the release, Dropbox Business admins will be able to manage G Suite content from apps like Docs and Sheets in the same way that they manage other content in Dropbox.

Native Dropbox integrations will be coming to Gmail and Google Hangouts Chat as well, the release said. With that, links to content in a Dropbox account can be sent directly to Gmail and Google Hangouts Chat.

"In addition, the Gmail add-on will allow you to display creation, modification, and last-accessed dates for linked files, while the Hangouts integration will add previews for linked files directly to your chats," the release said.

Ritcha Ranjan, director of product management at Google Cloud, said that the purpose of the partnership on Google's end is to make G Suite more accessible to users, regardless of the other platforms they're using.

In other Dropbox news, the firm recently filed for its Initial Public Offering after years of speculation that it was going public. The firm currently has 500 million registered users, but only 11 million are paying for its services.

