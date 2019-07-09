Dynabook returns to business PC market with three new models

Dynabook, formerly Toshiba Client Solutions, is returning to the business laptop market, with modern systems that retain field serviceability.

Is it possible to leave the Apple ecosystem? TechRepublic's Karen Roby asks ZDNet's Jason Perlow and Jason Cipriani if it's feasible to happily leave the Apple ecosystem after being invested in their products.

Following a rebranding from Toshiba America Client Solutions to Dynabook America, the first new Dynabook models since 2017 destined for sale outside of Japan were unveiled on Tuesday. The 13.3" Portégé X30 and 14" Tecra X40 are powered by 8th generation Intel Core (Whiskey Lake) CPUs, integrating Intel vPro technology. The 13.3" Portégé A30 is powered by 8th generation Intel Core (Kaby Lake Refresh) CPUs.

The premium Portégé X30 and Tecra X40 models include can be ordered with up to an Intel Core i7-8665U, and feature two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots onboard—despite the trend of competitors soldering RAM directly to the mainboard in the pursuit of thinner systems—for a maximum of 32 GB RAM. Both can be equipped with up to a 1 TB SSD, either SATA or PCIe, and include TPM and Fingerprint reader, with optional SmartCard support. Both include a AccuPoint pointing stick, in addition to a traditional touchpad.

SEE: 16 top laptops for business users in 2019 (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

The Portégé X30 is available with a 1080p display panel, with optional touchscreen support, while the Tecra X40 is limited to a 1366x768 non-touch panel, or 1080p touchscreen, according to specifications.

Image: Dynabook America

× a30-angle7-hinges1.jpg

The Portégé A30 ships with either 4 GB or 8 GB RAM onboard, with one open DDR4 SO-DIMM slot, supporting a maximum of 24 GB RAM. Screen options include a 768p or 1080p non-touch or 1080p touchscreen display. Oddly, the A30 can be ordered with a relatively anemic Intel Celeron 3867, which would be a poor fit for anything other than Microsoft Excel.

A USB-C docking station was also announced, providing HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and Gigabit Ethernet, as well as two USB-C ports.

What is Dynabook?

Toshiba's financial troubles stemming from their purchase of Westinghouse Electric prompted a divestiture of core assets. Sharp Corp. acquired 80.1% of Toshiba's PC business in June 2018, prompting a rebranding from Toshiba Client Solutions to Dynabook, the name of the first Toshiba-branded laptop introduced 30 years ago. Chinese contract manufacturer Foxconn acquired 66% of Sharp Corp. in 2016 in a bid to move into direct-to-consumer sales.

Likewise, Toshiba's NAND Flash business was sold to investors in 2017, a similar rebranding of this company is anticipated in the near future.

Best of the Week Newsletter Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, galleries, and videos that you absolutely cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see

Image: Dynabook America