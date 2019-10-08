Earthquake warning system among winners at AT&T 5G hackathon

More than 200 developers and designers built and tested AT&T's 5G+ network for prizes totaling $100,000. Winners include a mobile security monitoring system and a live cooking app.

More than 40 teams of data scientists were in Los Angeles on October 5-6 to participate in an AT&T hackathon to highlight how 5G can be used to build and test mobile solutions by using high bandwidth and low latency on AT&T's 5G network. Submissions were created on a Samsung Galaxy S10 5G device.

Last summer, a group of businesses and developers were provided with a Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to work in teams to create new 5G experiences for consumers in preparation for the hackathon.

The winners for the $100K in total prizes included:

FitStream, 1st Place Overall ($50,000)

FitStream enabled fitness, dance and yoga instructors instructors to stream classes live on an interactive platform, viewable from customers' mobile phones to interact with class content, and offer instructor feedback. FitStream used an on-premise solution using principles of interactive gaming on 5G, and artificial intelligence on edge platforms. FitStream also won Best Edge Computing Solution ($5,000) and Best Entertainment Solution, Non-Gaming ($5,000).

Multistream, 2nd Place Overall ($20,000)

A major gap in mobile security monitoring is the ability to relay multiple video streams at once. With Multistream, users such as oil and gas companies, government agencies, building management firms and farming industry workers can access several security streams at once through CCTV or internet feeds with accurate location tracking. Multistream also took home Best High Bandwidth 5G Use Case ($5,000).

Live Cooking, 3rd Place Overall ($5,000)

Live Cooking makes meal preparation easy as it pairs hungry customers with the app's network of chefs who prepare a meal using an interactive robotic platform over 5G. Consumers purchase a robotic cooking set as well as a subscription to the app's chef network, to get a chef-prepared gourmet meal through the Live Cooking platform.

Tremor, Best Low Latency 5G Use Case ($5,000)

It may be scientifically proven that earthquakes cannot be predicted, still, seconds and minutes can save lives when it comes to earthquake warnings. Tremor analyzes available data to act as an advanced warning system for upcoming events. Using multiple Android phones with algorithms that measure a phone's transition from a "quiet" state to one experiencing motion, Tremor can provide advanced warnings of tens of seconds to minutes, by quickly processing and transmitting over 5G when and where devices transition out of "quiet" mode.



Sar 5G, Best VR/AR/MR or Gaming Solution ($5,000)

Technology continues to enhance search and rescue capabilities, where real-time data is necessary for increasing the safety of rescuers. Search and Rescue (SAR) 5G is a dual-facing application that uses public records and scene-gathered data to offer an enhanced information and data-tracking system for responders. God Mode provides Mission Control with a bird's-eye view of a building's blueprint, which can be pulled in from public records and populated in virtual space. GPS coordinates and live video streams are sent from responders on the scene, including coordinate markers which highlight important features such as active victim, hazard or exit route. The data is then visualized on the blueprint in real time, with alert tones highlighting when new markers have been placed. This allows search and rescue responders to operate more efficiently and effectively, visualizing real-time data while on the ground.



Attention AI, Best Use of IBM Technology ($5,000)

Teachers endure many challenges to get and hold their students' attention in the classroom. Attention AI gives teachers relevant and contextual information needed to serve students in real-time, by applying design and manufacturing IoT solutions to the education industry, including the benefits of IoT data, cleansed through the lens of AI. Through Attention AI, teachers will access academic history, sleep habits, socioeconomic background and more.

