Economic recovery: Job postings up 12% in September

COVID-19's devastating impact left millions out of work, but Monster's latest hiring report shows teams rebuilding in transportation, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, tech, and more.

Whether, furloughed, laid-off, or fired, as the economy and the enterprise faced a wholly uncertain future, the US workforce has struggled in the job market, with limited industries (essentials, technology) showing less unemployment, but universal anxiety. The new Monster October Hiring Report shows that the number of job postings, month-to-month in September rose 12%. Companies, the report noted, are rebuilding teams in industries including transportation, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, tech, and others. Another recent indication of the uptick is in the latest US Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) monthly jobs report, which showed a gain of 661,000 jobs last month.

Monster also has released its first Jobs & Hiring Report: Trends for Fall 2020, which takes a look at jobs that developed and emerged during the pandemic and are poised to continue to thrive. It also examines hiring strategies to help employers stay ahead of the constantly changing job market.

Tech jobs on the rise

Last year, the BLS projected 531,000 new computer and IT jobs would be added within a decade. The coronavirus--and subsequent shift of the enterprise to a remote workforce--made tech workers become more critical across many industries, as tech workers had to execute a successful remote framework and make sure the infrastructure was secure.

Many of the tech jobs were temporary, Monster's August report said, but employers are beginning to hire for more full-time roles, as the benefits to remote workers have become apparent.

Monster data shows businesses increased hiring for full-time, tech-related positions, particularly for software developers, network and computer-systems analysts, information security analysts, and web developers. The BLS reported that employment increased by 12,000 in computer systems design and related services in September. IT-related job searches increased, too.

Retail and warehouse jobs on the rise

The hiring report showed an upswing in transportation, warehousing, and retail, and noted that these findings are consistent with holiday hiring. Target, FedEx and Amazon recently announced big hiring plans for the holidays. There was a 14% monthly increase in August and an additional 10% increase in September for new postings in retail.

From August to September job listings for couriers and messengers doubled. Demand was also high for order fillers, delivery drivers, packers, and shipping loaders.

The Monster report made predictions, too, that hiring will continue to ramp up in transportation and warehousing. The most common recently searched positions for the warehouse sector--package handler and delivery driver--may supply transportation and warehousing job openings.

Restaurant jobs are returning

Restaurants and bars across the country are slowly opening the inside of their businesses to customers to be served food and drink. The number of people allowed in these establishments is regionally dictated on a state, county, and city level. Indoor dining and drinking in restaurants or bars are closed after initially reopening in nine states, including California, Arizona, Colorado, Washington, Louisiana, and bars are closed in eight states. But clearly, more are open than closed, and the Monster report found that new postings for cooks, food-prep workers, and restaurant managers "increased significantly last month," and the BLS reported restaurant and bar jobs rose by 200,000.

Healthy growth in the healthcare industry

The pandemic had hospital admins scrambling to hire staff, yet non-essential areas were stalled, such as non-emergency, elective medical and dental surgeries and procedures, but now, those are allowed to resume, and hiring is on the rise. The BLS reported 108,000 payrolls were added in health care and social assistance last month. September, the Monster report noted, saw a 6% increase in healthcare postings for a variety of positions: Registered nurses, personal-care aides, lab technicians, dental assistants, opticians, and respiratory therapists.

Manufacturing is a growth industry

Manufacturing is a "key growth industry" the Monster report noted. Most job openings were for machinists and operational managers, as both increased in September. BLS reported gains of 66,000 in the manufacturing sector for a total of 12,205,000 jobs, only 647,000 fewer than February.

Teams are rebuilding

The report found an increasing number of job listings for companies hiring office administrators, project managers, business operations specialists, customer service representatives, and human resources specialists. In business and professional services, BLS reported 89,000 jobs.

Open house: Real estate is a job-seeker's marketplace

It's a seller's market in real estate, as well as a job-seeker's. Monster showed real estate job postings increased by 40% for positions from real estate agents to property and community association managers to loan officers and interviewers. The BLS revealed a similar trend, with 37,000 payrolls added in real estate, rental and leasing, finance and insurance last month. Monster reported that professionals in the home buying and mortgage industry will continue to be in high demand which correlates to the expected low interest rates projected through 2020.

Seasonal hiring polling data

Seasonal jobs will be in much demand, Monster found, in a poll it conducted among job candidates on Sept. 18, 2020:

This fall and winter, 84% plan to apply for seasonal work, with the largest percentage (46%) interested in applying to generate extra income.

When it comes to seasonal job industries trending this year, the most popular are customer service (39%), retail (21%), and logistics (15%).

In any given year, about 53% of respondents look for seasonal work in the fall and winter.

Monster tracked the 11 jobs that have demonstrated consistent growth from June to August 2020 in its fall jobs report. The jobs are predicted to offer the best opportunities through the end of the year.

