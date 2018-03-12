Elon Musk details plans for high-speed urban hyperloop for pedestrians

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk detailed his vision for making high-speed underground travel via the Hyperloop a reality in urban areas, prioritizing the transportation of pedestrians and cyclists over cars.

The Boring Company's urban loop system would transport people via underground tunnels to alleviate city traffic.

On Friday, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk further detailed his vision for making high-speed underground travel via the Hyperloop a reality.

In a series of tweets, Musk said that he was tweaking the plan of his tunneling startup The Boring Company to prioritize the transportation of pedestrians and cyclists over cars.

"Will still transport cars, but only after all personalized mass transit needs are met. It's a matter of courtesy & fairness. If someone can't afford a car, they should go first," Musk tweeted.

The Boring Company's "urban loop" system would have thousands of small stations the size of a single parking space, rather than a few large stations, Musk tweeted. The vehicles could transport people "very close" to their destination, and would "blend seamlessly into the fabric of a city," as opposed to large subway stations, he added.

Musk also tweeted a video of what this urban loop might look like. In it, a small group of people are in a clear vehicle resembling a subway car, at street level. The vehicle descends below ground to a track where it travels besides others at a high speed.

The Boring Project aims to build a large network of tunnels to alleviate traffic congestion in large cities, increasing travel speed and costs. The startup received an exploratory permit to begin tunneling work in Washington, D.C. in February.

While the urban loop concept could revolutionize commuting and travel, the project remains in its infancy. However, this isn't the only of Musk's transportation endeavors to make headway in recent months: In December, the high-speed transportation project Virgin Hyperloop One hit a new speed record of 240 mph last week, bringing us closer to a world wherein people can easily travel long distances via pressurized tubes for work or pleasure. A number of companies are now trying to bring this Hyperloop concept, originated by Musk, to life.

If it comes to fruition, Hyperloop has the potential to revolutionize transportation around the world. Its routes could radically cut down on the time and costs for business and other travelers to get from city to city and country to country: For example, routes include 30 minutes from San Francisco to Los Angeles, 50 minutes from London to Edinburgh, eight minutes from Helsinki to Tallinn, and 55 minutes from Melbourne to Sydney, according to TechRepublic's Nick Heath.

