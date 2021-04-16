Email guidelines: Best practices for electronic communications and more

Featured Content
How to set policies for managing, storing and deleting electronic communications.
IT teams must strike a balance between preserving enough data to support business operations without creating legal liabilities by holding onto information indefinitely. This collection of TechRepublic Premium policies addresses both needs. Use these guidelines to set expectations about how long employees will have access to electronic communications, retention timelines and misuse penalties.
Electronic Communication Policy
Email, instant messaging and other electronic communications play an important role in business operations, but these services also can be a liability. Companies need specific guidelines and expectations for employee use of these communication methods and penalties for misuse.
Email/IM/Voicemail Retention Policy
This policy sets expectations about how long employees will have access to emails, instant messages and voicemail. The guidelines set out timelines for retention, alternative storage and legal holds.
Electronic Data Disposal Policy
Data often has a longer lifespan than the devices that store it. Leaving confidential information on a device before reassignment or disposal can create a security risk. Proper guidelines for electronic data disposal can safeguard against these risks as well as the legal liabilities related to retaining data indefinitely.
Internet and Email Usage Policy
This policy sets guidelines for using the internet, email, proprietary group messaging services like Slack and social networking services such as Facebook andTwitter in a business context. It also covers Internet of Things devices and bring-your-own-device practices.