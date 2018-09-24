Employees are quitting over long commutes, but remote work could keep them around

More than one in five employees quit their jobs because of painful commutes to work, according to a Robert Half survey on Monday. Out of the 28 major US cities surveyed, Chicago, Miami, New York, and San Francisco had the most resignations because of bad commutes, said the press release.

The report surveyed more than 2,800 US workers aged 18 or older within the 28 cities mentioned. Younger professionals (ages 18-34) had the highest rate of resignations due to their commute length, according to the release.

Some 22% of employees surveyed said their commute has gotten much worse over the past five years, said the release. Seattle, Denver, Austin, and San Francisco were cited as the cities where workers felt their commute had gotten worse.

On the other hand, workers in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, and Charlotte have seen the largest improvement in their commutes over the past five years, added the release.

"Commutes can have a major impact on morale and, ultimately, an employee's decision to stay with or leave a job," said Paul McDonald, senior executive director for Robert Half, in the release. "In today's candidate-driven market, skilled workers can have multiple offers on the table. Professionals may not need to put up with a lengthy or stressful trip to the office if there are better options available."

Of those who said their commute has gotten worse, 60% said their companies haven't taken any steps to relieve the burden. If bad commutes are a common problem at a company, then management must step in and help if they want to retain their employees.

Organizations could provide remote work as an alternative option to navigating a bad commute. In fact, remote work is becoming more of a norm at companies, with many workers claiming to be more productive and focused when working out of the office.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Some 23% of US employees quit their jobs because of bad commutes to work. — Robert Half, 2018

If companies are based in cities with notoriously bad commutes, then they should consider offering alternatives, like remote work, if they want to retain their employees.

