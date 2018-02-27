Energizer's new Android smartphone will last 5 days on a single battery charge

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

The new Energizer PK16 Android phone has a 16,000 mAh battery, so it can last up to five days on a single charge.

The Energizer PK16 may be a good option for business travelers who are always on the go and can't always find a charging spot.

A new smartphone from battery company Energizer could hold power for up to 5x longer than the Samsung Galaxy S9 and iPhone X on a single charge.

The Energizer PK16 Pro boasts a 16,000 mAh battery, which could give the phone up to five days of battery life on a single charge, according to a report from Mashable. The battery for the Galaxy S9 sits at 3,000 mAh, while the iPhone X has a 2,716 mAh battery.

The Android-based smartphone from Energizer could be a great option for professionals who travel frequently and have a hard time finding a spot to charge. It could also eliminate the need for portable chargers and power banks in some scenarios.

Additionally, the Energizer phone could work well as a backup device, as it could have somewhere near 40 days of standby life available, Mashable reported.

The device has a 5.99-inch screen and a 18:9 aspect ratio, but it is very thick: According to the report, it is nearly twice as thick as an iPhone. However, it also has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a microSD slot. The phone also features dual nano SIM card slots, which could make it appealing for international business travelers.

The phone will go on sale sometime in September and will cost around $500, according to the report. It will also ship with Android Oreo.

While the idea of a smartphone with a super battery may sound appealing for some who constantly feel the need to recharge, it's unclear whether or not Energizer will be able to compete with top-tier devices like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and others. However, Nokia also made a move into the smartphone market with its own Android phones, which could mean that 2018 is the year of even more niche smartphones.

