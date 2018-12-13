Engineers dominate the list of most in-demand tech jobs in Silicon Valley

The tech job sector has consistently grow over the past decade, bringing 1.5 million new jobs to the market since 2010. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, tech makes up nearly 10% of all jobs in the US economy, most of which started in Silicon Valley.

Silicon Valley is one of the world's largest destinations for innovation, with almost half (47%) of the tech start-ups in the US residing in that region, according to Quid's Innovation Mapping report.

With the year 2018 coming to a close, Indeed used its own job posting data from the Bay Area to assess the tech job market in one of the world's top tech hubs.

Looking at numbers of job postings, salary rates, company reviews, and more, Indeed identified the following 20 positions as the most in-demand tech jobs of 2018:

Software test engineer Senior product manager Quality assurance engineer Technical program manager Machine learning engineer Cloud engineer Principal software engineer Firmware engineer Software engineering manager Operation analyst IT security specialist Product owner Senior data analyst Principal product manager Technical product manager Senior design engineer Information technology manager Senior application engineer Business intelligence analyst Hadoop developer

Engineers clearly took the cake, making up half of the top 20 roles, and product-related roles occupied one-quarter of the top positions. This year's most in-demand role, software test engineer, jumped up from no. 8 on last year's list.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

The most in-demand jobs of 2018 include software test engineer, senior product manager, and quality assurance engineer. — Indeed, 2018

Engineers dominate the the list of most in-demand jobs, occupying half of the top 20 spots. — Indeed, 2018

