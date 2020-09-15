Enter for your chance to win a Google Pixel 4A*

We're giving away an unlocked Google Pixel 4A smartphone to one grand prize winner. *Open to US, Puerto Rico, and Canada (excluding Quebec).

Google announced last month its latest addition to the Pixel family, the Pixel 4A, and this smartphone could be yours with our latest sweepstakes. TechRepublic is granting one grand prize winner an unlocked Google Pixel 4A, priced at US$350.

The Pixel 4A features a 5.8-inch OLED display, a 3,140 mAh battery, Android 10 OS, and 128 GB storage. Google's Pixel 4A is also equipped with a 12MP rear camera lens that captures 4K video and an 8MP front camera lens. Check out CNET Senior Editor Lynn La's Google Pixel 4A review to find out why she likes this budget smartphone (CNET is a sister site of TechRepublic).

To enter this sweepstakes, you must read the rules, accept the terms and conditions, and fill out the form below. Don't forget: You can increase your chances of winning by unlocking extra entries for following us on social media and more.

If you're having trouble viewing the form from your mobile device, follow this link. Otherwise, make sure your ad blocker is disabled and refresh the page.