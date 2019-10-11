European Space Agency partners with Adesto for next-generation 5G tech

Irish tech company Adesto workis with the European Space Agency to develop new technology for mobile satellite communications.

The European Space Agency (ESA) announced a new partnership with Irish tech company Adesto Technologies Corporation with the goal of improving mobile satellite and 5G communications.

Adesto focuses most of its work on Internet of Things (IoT) devices and semiconductors but will lend their expertise to projects related to new receiver architecture, IP blocks for satellite and 5G millimeter wave frequencies, a new Analog to Digital Converter (ADC), and unique discrete time analog filtering.

They will also have a hand in developing new technology for the Ku and Ka frequency bands, which provide higher bandwidth communications for important functions like satellite mobile broadband, residential broadband, and even commercial aviation.

"Through the ARTES Competitiveness & Growth program, we work with European Space Agency member states' industry on the creation of technologies, products, applications, and services that serve as building blocks for maintaining and improving the competitiveness of the European Space Agency member states' satellite communications industries," said Domenico Mignolo, the European Space Agency's head of ground segment technology, in a press release.

In addition, Adesto will work to create a useable set of satellite terminals fully capable of digital beamforming. They also expect the system to support satellite networks like Geostationary Equatorial Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, and Low Earth Orbit.

"We're delighted to collaborate with the European Space Agency to create innovative technologies that will provide a foundation for delivery of future broadband services," said Adesto vice president Dermot Barry in a statement. "Our team has deep expertise in developing and delivering ASICs for satellite communications, with commercial deployments through multiple providers. The technology also fits well with our roadmap for standard product development."

The agreement comes on the heels of another successful initiative involving the European Space Agency and the design of an innovative transceiver architecture (Adesto initiated the design and carried out the development.). This architecture is now used in satellite phones, satellite IoT applications, and low data rate applications. ESA co-funded that initiative.

