Facebook admins: Prepare for stricter security with 2FA for business pages

New security measures from Facebook will require Page managers to complete an authorization process before posting, according to a Facebook Business post on Friday. A Page gives members of businesses, communities, and causes a platform to connect and collaborate together, and this security measure is aimed at preventing fake accounts from accessing these spaces, said the post.

In April, Facebook announced its initiative to make Pages and ads more authentic and transparent for users. "We believe that when you visit a Page or see an ad on Facebook it should be clear who it's coming from," Facebook noted in the April announcement.

SEE: Electronic communication policy (Tech Pro Research)

The new authorization asks Page managers to secure their accounts via two-factor authentication, and to confirm the location of their primary country, said the post. Facebook is trying out this process first with admins of Pages that have a large US audience, added the post.

A Page administrator will receive a notification at the top of their News Feed to begin the authorization process. The identity confirmation should only take a few minutes, said the post, and admins can't post on their Pages without completing this process. This security measure will be implemented this month.

With all of Facebook's recent security issues, this new security measure should bring comfort to businesses that use Pages. The authorization process will prevent business' Pages from being infiltrated by a compromised or fake account, and Page followers can have more confidence that they're connecting with the actual organization behind the page.

Along with the security update, Facebook users will get more details in the Info and Ads section. Under Page History, they can see when one Page has merged with another. Additionally, Facebook is adding a section named People Who Manage This Page, which will also initially show up on Pages with large US audiences, according to the post. Instagram will also have similar features in the coming weeks, added Facebook.

"Our goal is to prevent organizations and individuals from creating accounts that mislead people about who they are or what they're doing," explained the post. "These updates are part of our continued efforts to increase authenticity and transparency of Pages on our platform."

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

In an effort to increase authenticity and transparency, Facebook is adding an identity authorization process to Page admins, according to a Friday post.

Facebook is also adding more details to the Info and Ads section of Pages, showing if a Page has merged with another and the primary country locations of Page managers.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Cybersecurity Insider newsletter. Subscribe