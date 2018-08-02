Facebook wants to help a million SMBs with digital strategy digital by 2020

To stay afloat, many SMBs are looking to boost their digital strategies, and Facebook wants to help.

In a Wednesday blog post, Facebook announced plans to create in-person training programs and online classes that support people and small business owners trying to keep pace with and thrive in the digital world. The goal, the post said, was to reach 1 million people and businesses by 2020.

SEE: Digital transformation: A guide for CXOs (Tech Pro Research)

Trainings like this are becoming increasingly necessary, as the digital transformation push remains constant. By 2024, the post noted, more than 1 million digital and computing jobs will be open, and people will need to fill them.

The plan, called Community Boost, is an effort Facebook has been working on for some time. In this year alone, Facebook has visited 25 cities, a press email noted.

To reach this goal faster, Facebook announced an expanded partnership with the National Urban League. This partnership builds on Facebook's previous work with Urban League affiliates in St. Louis and Houston, and will allow for more of a reach to underserved communities, the post noted.

"This partnership with Facebook perfectly encapsulates the focus of our mission on the intersection between digital technology and economic opportunity," National Urban League president and CEO Marc H. Morial said in the post.

Beginning in 2019, Facebook said that it will begin offering trainings in social media strategy and digital marketing at National Urban League locations in 13 different US cities. These 13 cities were selected based on their already-established connection with Small Business Matters initiatives from the National Urban League, according to a press email.

Facebook isn't alone in its efforts to reskill employees for the digital era. In 2017, Google announced plans to start three initiatives focused on tech education to improve the skillsets of the future workforce.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Facebook's partnership with the National Urban League aims to train SMBs on digital strategies.

By the end of 2020, Facebook hopes to reach 1 million people and SMBs with its trainings.

