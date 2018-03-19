Facebook's Oculus Go VR headset to release at F8 developer conference in May



Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Oculus Go, the standalone budget VR headset from Facebook-owned Oculus, is reportedly scheduled for release at Facebook's F8 developer conference in May.

The Oculus Go is a fully standalone VR headset powered by a Snapdragon 821 chip and will offer 3DoF VR apps and experiences.

Oculus parent company Facebook is planning to release its standalone Oculus Go VR headset at the F8 developer conference in May, according to sources that spoke to Variety.

The Oculus Go is a standalone VR headset priced at $199 and was revealed by Facebook in October 2017, with a promise of an early 2018 release. As TechRepublic sister site ZDNet reports, May is being called a delayed release date, but there's been no explanation as to why the product has been delayed.

Variety reported that the Oculus Go was a no-show at CES 2018 and that Oculus has had other problems with product shipment dates in the past. It's possible that the Oculus Go could be facing a component shortage or a manufacturing problem, or that Facebook is simply delaying it until F8 due to the increased attention the event generates.

What is the Oculus Go?

Oculus Go developer kits were shipped to select VR devs in late January 2018, and with them came the first looks at the largely unknown product. Early reports indicate it only features 32GB of onboard storage, though a more expensive 64GB model is expected as well.

Oculus markets the Go as offering VR games, social apps, 360 degree experiences, and a "personal portable theater" from which users can watch content from Netflix, Fox Sports, the New York Times, the BBC, and other partners.

SEE: New equipment budget policy (Tech Pro Research)

VR And Fun reported that the Oculus Go will be powered by a Snapdragon 821 chip and is a fully standalone device: It doesn't require a connection to a PC, nor does it require a docked smartphone to operate.

Consumers expecting a full VR experience may be slightly disappointed to find that the Oculus Go has no positional tracking capabilities, so it won't offer as immersive an experience as the $399 Oculus Rift. The Oculus Go does offer three degrees of freedom (3DoF), which means it can register pitch, roll, and yaw, but not movement (forward, backward, and side to side).

Developers interested in building apps for the Oculus Go should check out the Oculus mobile development page for guides, best practices, tutorials, and relevant downloads.

Learn all about the latest tech innovations by subscribing to our Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see