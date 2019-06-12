Father's Day 2019: Cool tech and gadgets for dad

Dad's big day is coming up, and finding just the right gift can be tough. Here are some of the coolest gadgets for Father's Day, whether it's for the outdoorsy dad, the techie dad, or the foodie dad.

Father's Day means finding just the right gift to make sure dad feels appreciated. But it's easy to come up with cool gifts for everyone from the techie dad to the dog dad or the outdoorsy dad.

First, for the tech dad, there's the ARRIS SURFboard SBG8300 Cable Modem & Wi-Fi Router. It's ideal for dads who stream ultra HD and gives you bandwidth to spare.

The Symbus Q Compact USB-C Dock with Wireless Charging equips any laptop with HDMI, Ethernet, USB ports, and charging. It also features a built-in Qi charging pad for powering up a phone wirelessly.

The Ekster Traceable Wallet 3.0 is a cool voice-activated smart wallet that allows users to ring their wallet or find it on a map. The wallet uses a solar-powered tracking solution, which on a full charge can last up to two months.

For the music-loving dad, opt for the Soundcast VG5, which is a powerful and portable Bluetooth speaker that works in any listening environment. There's also the Bluesound PULSE FLEX 2i, which is a full-range speaker that's still compact and delivers crystal clear sound.

The Marley lineup of products include the Marley Smile Jamaica wood earbuds, the Marley Chant Mini portable Bluetooth speaker, and the Marley Get Together BT speaker.

Gamer dads will love Razer's Kraken TE headset with 360 audio technology from THX, delivering spatial audio awareness for intense gameplay and even theater watching. It also features cooling gel earcups for long gaming or work sessions. Or the Razer Blackwidow Elite mechanical keyboard with digital dials and green, yellow, and orange mechanical switches—perfect for hardcore gamers.

And the Epson FastFoto FF-680W makes digitizing photos and documents simple. Rather than scanning one-by-one on a flatbed scanner, the FastFoto batch scans photos.

The movie-loving dad can unwind and enjoy an immersive video experience with the Epson Home Cinema 2150.

For the foodie dad, there's the MEATER+ wireless, leave-in meat thermometer. Dad can keep it in the entire time the meat is cooking on the grill or in the oven.

Then, there's the car dad. The Roav DashCam S1 is for the dad who loves his car almost as much as he loves you.

For the outdoorsy dad, opt for the Radius mosquito repellent that doesn't use sprays, lotions, DEET, or open flames and has no smell. It's rechargeable and TSA-approved.

There's also the Sawyer MicroSqueeze Filter that's a compact personal filtration system that removes more than 99% of bacteria and protozoa from fresh water.

Or, for something with simply an outdoorsy feel, there's the Rock Dock Natural Phone Charging Dock which keeps your phone upright and accessible while it charges. Each Rock Dock is made from reclaimed granite, brushed aluminum, and a smooth beach stone and is available with Lightning, Micro USB, and USB-C cables.

For the perfect shot, the SiOnyx Aurora is a high-def, water-resistant day/night camera.

Finally, for the pet lover, there's the Sure Petcare Animo Activity & Behavior Monitor from Chewy that attaches to your dog's collar and tells you how many steps your dog is getting, along with how much sleep, and if they're barking too much when you're not home. Or you could opt for the Embark dog DNA test for a complete breakdown of the breed mix that makes the family dog unique.

Whatever you choose, dad is sure to appreciate the thought as well as the gift.

