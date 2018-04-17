Final Cut Pro X: What's new in the macOS video editing platform

Video editing professionals have long turned to the Final Cut Pro X platform for their video production and processing needs. The software program is used by everyone from serious hobbyists to independent filmmakers and has proven instrumental producing such movies and television programs as Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and George to the Rescue.

SEE: Software usage policy (Tech Pro Research)

Image: Apple Inc.

Apple released Final Cut Pro X 10.4.1 on April 9, 2018. There are a number of notable new features in the update.

Possibly the most important new feature in version 10.4.1 is ProRes RAW, which Apple describes as combining the visual and workflow benefits of RAW video with ProRes performance. Apple's new ProRes RAW format lets video editing professionals import, edit, and grade RAW data footage with more control over highlight and shadow settings.

Because performance is optimized for the macOS platform, video professionals can sample full-quality 4K ProRes RAW files on MacBook Pros and iMacs in real time without rendering. This is more convenient than having to render video first before playing back 4K ProRes RAW files.

ProRes RAW files are also more compact than ProRes 4444 files; as a result, editors will enjoy more efficient corresponding storage servicing video projects.

SEE: Can tech make your videos more interesting? (ZDNet)

Closed captioning improvements are another important new upgrade.

With the update, Final Cut Pro X users can create and import closed captioning directly within their FCPX projects. No third-party add-on closed captioning tools are required, which lowers overall video production costs.

Users can use the timeline to create and associate captions, view closed captions (including during playback), and adjust closed caption text, color, and placement. Multiple languages are supported, including for the same timeline.

The share window is updated, too. A new Roles tab displays titles, video, and audio roles in one pane, simplifying publishing closed captions.

SEE: Top 20 Apple keyboard shortcuts for business users (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

How to get Final Cut Pro X

The Final Cut Pro X 10.4.1 update is free for existing users. New purchases run $299.99 (a Pro Apps Bundle is available for Education customers for $199.99), and the application can be downloaded and purchased from the App Store. 30-day free trials are available from Apple's website.

Requirements for using Final Cut Pro X

The software requires a Mac running macOS 10.13.2 or later, at least 4 GB of RAM (8 GB is recommended), an OpenCL GPU graphics card or Intel HD Graphics 3000 or later, 256 MB of VRAM (although 1 GB is recommended for 4K editing, working with 3D titles, and 360-degree video editing) and 3.8 GB of free disk space. More information is available from Apple's Final Cut Pro X specification page.

Get more Apple-related tips and tricks—subscribe to our Apple Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also see