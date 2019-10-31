Find out the 26 remote jobs with salaries of $100K or more

A FlexJobs' report finds remote jobs increased 91% in the last decade. Here's a list of the top jobs and which fields they're in.

Top 5 careers for remote workers Working remotely is becoming an increasingly popular practice. Tom Merritt discusses five career options that allow you to work from home.

If a business supports its workers remotely, it seems a perfectly feasible general perception is that those remote jobs won't pay in the six figures. But that's actually not the case, according to a report from the job service FlexJobs. The company reviewed eight career categories, the majority in tech, that have potential to pay $100K or more per year. The pay rate is based on data from PayScale, and the majority of jobs are high-level positions that require higher education, and multiple years of experience.

If you're surprised that someone who works remotely can be paid that much, you're not alone. "Even though remote work is definitely increasingly , a common myth still persists that work-from-home jobs are scams or only available for very entry-level, specific jobs," said Kathy Gardner, director of PR and media at FlexJobs. "The truth is that legitimate remote jobs are available in a variety of career fields and at every professional level. In fact, the average telecommuter is 46 years of age, or older, has at least a bachelor's degree, and earns a higher median salary than an in-office worker."

Full-time remote work has consistently been reported as the most desirable type of flexible work arrangement, so that leads to high-paying remote jobs being highly competitive and quite coveted.

Career fields identified with high-paying remote job potential

Computer and IT

Computer Security

Engineering

Marketing

Medical

Project/Product Manager

Sales and Business Development

Software Developer

There's no debate that remote work is on the rise. In the last 10 years, remote work has increased by 91% in the US, and 159% since 2005; 4.7 million people in the US telecommute, up from 3.9% in 2015.

"Even as remote work continues to gain traction, the gross misconception that remote jobs can't pay well still persists," said Sara Sutton, CEO of FlexJobs, in a release. "The truth is that well-qualified professionals with the right skills and experience can often find great high-paying remote jobs that offer the same career opportunities as traditional on-site positions."

SEE: Working remotely: A professional's guide to the essential tools (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

A good fit, tech chops

And even though it is cited as a dream job, it's not for everyone. You might not think of these positions as personality driven , yet they are. Gardner said, "Here are some traits that help remote workers thrive:

Written and verbal communication (this is almost always mentioned first when talking to remote managers)

Self-discipline

Critical thinking

Comfortable working independently

Collaborative and openly communicative

Culture fit (in a remote culture specifically)

Punctuality and a focus on timely interactions

Attention to detail

Self-motivated

Proactive mindset

Growth mindset

Self-starter

Good at budgeting time and staying focused

Independently productive

Adaptable

Continuous learner

Technically proficient

Sense of humor

Organized

A well-rounded set of interests outside of work (hobbies, friendships, community involvement, etc.)"

And if you are hired as a manager, you'll learn that trust is imperative (in your own judgement when you hire someone to manage, and within your staff). Gardner added, " Managers of remote teams need to shift away from 20th century helicopter management practices that relied on 'butts in seats' as a measure of productivity to more modern ones integrating current workplace technologies to focus on effective processes, and results-oriented outcomes."

The careers, the jobs and the pay

Computer & IT remote jobs

Cloud Architect $69K–$164K

Senior Solutions Architect: $97K–$166K

Technical Support Manager: $50K–$118K



Computer Security remote jobs

Cyber Security Analyst: $51K–$117K

Privacy Officer: $50K–$140K

Security Consultant: $56K–$134K



Engineering remote jobs

Research Engineer: $58K–$119K

Senior Systems Engineer: $78K–$140K

Software Engineer: $60K–$124K

Software Developer remote jobs

Front-End Developer: $46K–$107K

Java Developer: $50K–$103K

Mobile Developer: $49K–$112K



Marketing remote jobs

Marketing Communications Director: $47K–$136K

Marketing Director: $46K–$149K

Senior Product Marketing Manager: $86K–$156K

Vice President of Marketing: $84K–$202K



Medical remote jobs

Clinical Trial Manager: $65K–$132K

Medical Director: $119K–$301K

Psychologist: $48K–$113K



Project/Product Manager remote jobs

Product Manager: $54K–$121K

Project Manager, Operations: $47K–$107K

Senior Project Manager, IT: $84K–$145K



Sales and Business Development remote jobs

Business Development Manager: $44K–$121K

Channel Sales Manager: $50K–$124K

Senior Account Manager: $49K–$110K

Senior Sales Executive: $44K–$131K

The top 10 tips for prepping for a remote job interview

While you are responsible for the level of academia you've achieved and how long you have worked in the field, a boost is always welcome. Here are some tips to prepare you and to highlight your remote work expertise:

Prepare a designated interview space free from clutter and distraction to have the meeting. Download and test the software that will be used for the interview (it's okay to ask ahead of time what platform will be used). Turn on the webcam prior to a video call to check your surroundings and ensure nothing within view is in motion or inappropriate. Close all unnecessary software, turn off notifications on your computer and phone, and make sure your computer is fully charged. Place the video meeting window at the top of the screen, as close to your computer's camera as possible. Dress professionally (not just from the shoulders up) and avoid fabric or jewelry that might disturb a microphone or be too busy or shiny on screen. Offer to give a tour of your office or share the photos to showcase a highly functional remote home office environment. Talk tech - digital communication is essential for all teams, but it plays a particularly important role when workers are based in different locations. Promising candidates are aware of various communication and collaboration tools, such as Trello, Slack, and Google Docs, and they showcase a willingness to learn new ones. Demonstrate awareness of common remote work pitfalls such as unplugging after hours, distractions, or loneliness, and the steps you will take to minimize them. Share a remote work backup plan in case you experience a power outage, tech or Internet issues.

For more, check out How to land a remote job, and thrive in it on TechRepublic.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today Sign up today

Also see