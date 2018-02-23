First HP Windows 10 ARM PC available for preorder, boasts 22-hour battery life

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

The HP ENVY x2 is now available for preorder, marking HP's first Windows 10 ARM PC.

Always Connected PCs from HP and Asus offer improved portability, security, and battery life.

HP's first Windows 10 ARM PC is now available for preorder, the company announced Thursday. The HP ENVY x2 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, allowing it to achieve up to 22 hours of battery life, according to its product page.

At 1.54 pounds, the detachable PC operates on Windows 10 S, and includes 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 12.3-inch 1920 x 1280 screen. It also comes with a stylus, and Bang & Olufsen-designed dual speakers.

Always Connected devices like the HP ENVY x2, with their improved portability, security, and battery life, could be a strong choice for enterprise users, as noted by TechRepublic's Nick Heath. The Qualcomm-powered devices are also likely to compete with a variety of devices currently on the market, including Chromebooks, traditional laptops, and the iPad Pro, as reported by our sister site ZDNet.

SEE: IT hardware procurement policy (Tech Pro Research)

However, HP's $999 price tag may deter some, ZDNet noted. Asus' NovoGo also runs Windows 10 on Snapdragon 835, and ranges in price from $599 to $799. The Lenovo Miix 630 starts at $799 as well.

Qualcomm first announced announced the introduction of Windows 10 on the mobile PC platform back in December 2017. Like a smartphone, the Always Connected PCs with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors feature instant on capabilities, constant internet connectivity, and nearly all-day battery life.

"Built-in 4G LTE lets you connect safe and secure, wherever you are, while reducing the threat of someone accessing your information through public Wi-Fi," according to the product page. A number of major telecom carriers, including T-Mobile and AT&T, now support consistent LTE connections for these devices.

These devices do include several limitations that may impact certain users, ZDNet reported: For example, Hyper-V will not be supported on Windows on ARM.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Microsoft Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also see