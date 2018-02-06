Flaw in Grammarly Chrome extension made private documents public

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Grammarly, a Chrome extension that provides grammar checks, had a security flaw that exposed users' documents.

The flaw may have risked personal files and information, and may have extended the vulnerability to company information if installed on business devices.

A security flaw in Grammarly Chrome extension may have inadvertently made users' private documents publicly accessible, according to a bug report.

The Chrome extension's vulnerability allowed any website to access a user's authentication tokens, which then provided access to their private documents, history, and data, Tavis Ormandy, a researcher for Google's Project Zero, said. Aside from risking personal information, hackers could have reached company documents if the extension was used to edit them or was installed on a work device.

SEE: Guidelines for building security policies (Tech Pro Research)

"I'm calling this a high severity bug, because it seems like a pretty severe violation of user expectations," Ormandy said in his bug report.

The extension, once installed, acts as a grammar check for anything from emails to tweets. Grammarly doesn't work on Google Docs, but it can access a wide range of a user's documents. More than 22 million people have installed the extension, our sister site ZDNet reported. It only took four lines of code to trigger the flaw, Ormandy found.

Grammarly issued an automatic update on Monday to remedy the issue, and has not said if any personal information was compromised due to the flaw.

Companies may want to reexamine their security policies regarding extensions used on company devices or when handling company documents to ensure everything is safe.

Shadow IT has been rising in recent years, with more employees bringing their own software and plugins without running it past IT first. An increase of cloud app adoption is one reason its growing, according to an April 2017 Netskope report.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Cybersecurity Insider newsletter. Subscribe

Also see