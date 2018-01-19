Because most of the revenue for streetside shops comes from pedestrians, less traffic congestion means more shoppers —essentially providing more economic value back to the city, according to Marcy Klevorn, president of mobility for Ford.

At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Klevorn explained how Ford is targeting SMBs with its new delivery service model.

For example, if three stores in a row all need the same good, rather than having three different delivery trucks bring those goods, one truck could deliver goods to all of the store, and help minimize congestion. "Right now, none of this is talking to each other so the whole system doesn't know the needs of all the different subcomponents," Klevorn said.

SEE: IT leader's guide to the rise of smart cities, volume 2 (Tech Pro Research)

For SMBs, the burden of cost for things like delivery may be high, so "having that data to work together we think will increase value to those small to medium businesses," she said.

At CES, Klevorn also discussed Ford's new open platform for smart cities called Transportation Mobility Cloud which gives developers foundational elements to work off of as they build new apps and services, and the company's new model for smart city mobility that will help decongest cities, and increase the traffic flow.

Also see