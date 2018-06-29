Formula 1 picks AWS as official cloud, machine learning provider

This article originally appeared on our sister site ZDNet.

It's another win for Amazon Web Services in the ongoing cloud wars, with Formula 1 signing up as an AWS customer to bolster its race strategies, data tracking systems, and digital broadcasts.

The auto racing organization said it's migrating the vast majority of its on-premises infrastructure to AWS, and standardizing on on AWS' machine learning and data analytics services as part of its cloud and digital transformation strategy.

SEE: Cloud migration decision tool (Tech Pro Research)

Formula 1 is also using SageMaker, Amazon's end-to-end machine learning service, to train deep learning models with more than 60 years of historical race data stored in Amazon DynamoDB and Glacier. The data will help the company glean race performance statistics that can be used to predict outcomes. AWS' serverless computing service Lambda is also on tap to help uncover race metrics, along with AWS Elemental Media Services, which will power Formula 1's video asset workflows.

"We are also excited that the Formula 1 Motorsports division will run High Performance Compute workloads in a scalable environment on AWS," said Pete Samara, director of innovation and digital technology at Formula 1. "This will significantly increase the number and quality of the simulations our aerodynamics team can run as we work to develop the new car design rules for Formula 1."

Click here to automatically subscribe to TechRepublic's Cloud Insights newsletter. Subscribe

Also see