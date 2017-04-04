Search

Free PDF ebook: Riding the DevOps revolution

In this joint special feature from ZDNet and TechRepublic, we offer practical advice on how to plan and implement a shift to DevOps. And we've made the whole series available as a free download.

April 4, 2017

sfapril2017devopscover.png
Download this ebook as a PDF (free registration required).

The latest ZDNet/TechRepublic special report takes a look at how companies are adopting DevOps practices to increase collaboration and speed up application delivery. Registered ZDNet and TechRepublic users can download all the articles in this package in one PDF (free registration required).

In this feature, ZDNet's Charles McLellan explains the basics about what DevOps is, and how it can help businesses get ahead. Scott Matteson details DevOps' cousin, DevSecOps, and how companies can use it to weave security practices into the development process.

The ebook is also a resource for tech leaders who've decided that DevOps is the way to go, and are ready to get started. Alison DeNisco explains common obstacles during a DevOps implementation and how to overcome them, and Mary Shacklett suggests eight best practices for recruiting and hiring DevOps engineers.

Our writers also talked with leaders from companies like Allianz, Nationwide, and Oracle to see how they've successfully implemented DevOps and what they learned in the process.

Download it here: Riding the DevOps revolution

About Amy Talbott

Amy Talbott is an associate editor at TechRepublic. She edits CXO, mobility, and open source content, as well as research reports for Tech Pro Research.

