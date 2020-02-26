Free tech stack builder helps businesses navigate open source solutions

The OpenLogic Stack Builder uses interactive questions to guide businesses toward adopting open source technologies.

The key to open source sustainability is good old-fashioned self-interest Don't look to donations to solve open source maintainers' money woes. They just need to be connected to the companies that need them to make a buck.

On Wednesday, Perforce Software released a free technology stack builder for organizations considering open source solutions. Through interactive questions and advice from industry experts, companies receive personalized open source implementation recommendations.

SEE: Linux Mint: How to get up and running (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Beginning as a way for the online public to work on software projects together, open source has become a popular mode of collaboration for organizations, allowing employees to easily modify and share projects.

The open source market projected to exceed $32 billion by 2023, according to a DigitalOcean report, indicating that open source popularity is not slowing. As more organizations turn to open source, however, deciding which open source tools to use can be daunting.

"With thousands of open source technologies available, organizations need guidance on which tools will work with their existing infrastructure and application stack," said Tim Russell, chief product officer at Perforce, in a press release.

To help organizations navigate the confusion, the OpenLogic team at Perforce software created Stack Builder.

How Stack Builder works

The main goal of Stack Builder is to help organizations become more familiar with regulatory requirements associated with open source packages, which packages will run together effectively, and how to begin deploying the technologies.

Currently available on OpenLogic.com, free of charge, here's how Stack Builder works:

Step 1: Email

Enter your email. To begin building your technology stack, users simply input a valid email address.

Step 2: Build your stack

With the interactive stack builder, users answer a few multiple choice questions based on what they need out of a stack. Based on the answers, the tool suggests one or more free open source technologies that would fit those requirements.

Once the technologies are selected, users can learn more about them in a free report.

Step 3: Access your free report

Based on your selections, Stack Builder generates a personalized report that provides details on the specified open source technologies. It provides recommendations for each layer, high-level information on why they might work well for user's purposes, and additional guidance for implementation and automation.

For more, check out The future of open source: 3 discoveries on TechRepublic.

Open Source Weekly Newsletter You don't want to miss our tips, tutorials, and commentary on the Linux OS and open source applications. Delivered Tuesdays Sign up today

Also see