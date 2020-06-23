Furniture for the home or the office with unexpected USB ports

Keeping devices charged is crucial, even when working from home. These 7 items, with built in charging capabilities, will ensure you never run out of power.

The coronavirus pandemic has made living rooms, bedrooms, and home offices the main workspaces for business professionals. The majority (61%) of the global workforce is now remote, 53% of which started doing so since the onset of COVID-19, according to Salesforce Research's Tableau interactive dashboard.

Remote work comes with its own obstacles, however. Being outside of the office walls means data and connection aren't as secure, communication can be more difficult, and distractions are everywhere.

One component employees shouldn't have to worry about is power. Keeping devices charged should be easier than ever at home, because you aren't competing for outlets as you might be in an office. To ensure devices are always charged, however, the following seven pieces of furniture, equipped with USB ports, can help.

1. TEMPUR-Ergo® Power Base bed frame Image: Tempur-Pedic While you recharge, your phone can, too. The TEMPUR-Ergo power base bed frame features USB ports on the side of the power base. Along with the charging outlets, the frame also has a QuietMode, a setting that tilts your mattress to an "anti-snore" position, and the Zero Gravity preset, which simulates weightlessness and elevates your head and feet. $1,199 at Tempur-Pedic

2. Gemma nightstand Image: Wayfair The Gemma nightstand has a sleek design, equipped with a cabinet, shelf, and built-in USB port. Users can leave their phone on the nightstand to charge overnight, without being tethered to an inconvenient outlet in the wall across the room. The table comes in gray, black, blue, red, and white. $167 at Wayfair

3. Writing desk Image: The Home Depot A chic edition to your home office, this writing desk (assembly required) comes with a keyboard tray and four shelves for storage. On the right side of the desk is a power supply that includes USB ports and an AC plug-in unit, allowing for convenient charging of your laptop and phone. $349 at The Home Depot

4. Printer stand Image: Target This printer stand has more than meets the eye. While it looks like a simple table, it comes with two built-in 110V power outlets and two charging ports. Not only could you plug your printer directly into the table, but you could also plug in your phone and computer. The slim design makes it fit seamlessly into any home office. $147 at Target

5. Table lamp Image: Wayfair This table lamp is both fashionable and functional. It would make a great bedside lamp, or living room table lamp. It features a USB port and regular power outlet, allowing for easy charging capabilities. $135 at Wayfair

6. Desk lamp Image: Wayfair This desk lamp is a more affordable, but effective, investment for remote workers wanting a functional charging mechanism. The Ailey desk lamp comes with a USB port and regular power outlet, while also providing storage for pens and pencils, sticky notes, and other small office items. $30 at Wayfair