Galaxy Note 10 vs. Pixel 3: Which is better for business?

The Galaxy Note 10 and Pixel 3 are both nice upgrades to each series, but one may be better for business professionals.

To 5G or not to 5G? Galaxy Note 10 delivers 'extremely capable upgrade' for business users Samsung just announced its Galaxy Note series update with the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. Expected internal updates were made, along with improvements to the S Pen capability and camera functionality.

The Android market for smartphones is becoming increasingly competitive, as vendors continue attempting to one-up each other with better optimizations and features. The Google Pixel series and Samsung's Galaxy Note series are some of the most popular players in the game; however, one may have features more geared toward working professionals than the other.

Here, TechRepublic compares two of the latest Samsung Galaxy Note and Google Pixel models—the Galaxy Note 10 and Pixel 3—to help business professionals select the best smartphone for their needs.

The perks of the Google Pixel 3

The biggest advantages of Google Pixel phones, in general, are the guaranteed security updates and impressive cameras—and this holds true for the Pixel 3.

All Pixel devices are members of Google's Android Enterprise Partners initiative, which guarantees regular security updates within 90 days for three years, as well as at least one version upgrade in that same timeline. However, the Pixel 3 (and 3XL) takes security up a notch, guaranteeing monthly security and version updates for three years.

As for the cameras, the rear 12.2 megapixel shooter and the dual-lens imaging, 8-mp front-facing cameras boast some impressive picture taking. The Pixel 3 upgrades from the Pixel 2 are minimal, with the most obvious being the Pixel 3's 0.5-inch bigger screen.

Here are the full specs:

OS: Android 9 Pie

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.5 GHz quad-core

Display: 5.5 inch, 2160x1080-pixel resolution OLED (443 ppi)

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4

Storage: 64GB/128GB internal

Cameras: 12.2-megapixel rear f/1.8 dual-pixel camera with OIS. Dual 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle (97 degrees) and f/1.8 standard front-facing cameras

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, GPS/Galileo/Glonass, and NFC

Battery: 2,915mAh non-removable with 18W wired and Qi wireless charging

Dimensions: 145.6mm x 68.2mm x 7.9mm and 148 grams

Colors: Just Black, Clearly White, and Not Pink

Sensor: Fingerprint, back cover

Price: Starts at $799

The Pixel 4 is expected to be released in Fall 2019, with Google confirming two of the biggest features to be face unlock and motion gestures.

The perks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Unveiled Wednesday at Samsung Unpacked, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are Samsung's latest editions of the flagship devices. Both devices sport an improved battery life, upgraded specs, S Pen optimizations, and more.

The Galaxy Note 10 eliminates the 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card slot, and the Bixby button. But, the Note 10 adds better functionality with the S Pen, with "Air Actions" allowing users to move the pen in the air and gesture tasks on the phone.

Other major perks include its ability to link to Windows 10 devices, as well as the Samsung DeX platform that allows users to connect the Note 10 to a PC or Mac via a USB cord.

Touting a 6.3" screen, the Note 10 is the slimmest and lightest note device to date. Here are the rest of the specs:

OS: Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung One UI

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Display: 6.3-inch 2,280x1080 AMOLED

RAM: 8GB or 12GB

Storage: 256GB internal

Cameras: 12-megapixel rear f/2.1 telephoto, f/1.5 and f/2.4 super speed dual pixel dual aperture camera, 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing camera

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE

Battery: Galaxy Note 10 3,500mAh, Galaxy Note 10 Plus 4,300mAh

Dimensions (Galaxy Note 10): 151.0 x 71.8 x 7.9 mm and 168 grams

Dimensions (Galaxy Note 10 Plus): 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm and 196 grams

Colors: Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Blue (Galaxy Note 10 Plus only)

Sensor: Fingerprint, in display

Price: Starts at $949.99

The best choice for business pros

While Google's hold of Android gives it the ability to provide a possible longer lifespan for its devices and consistent security updates, the perks of the Pixel 3 don't stack up to those of the Note 10. The Pixel 3's camera is impressive, but not necessarily top priority for business professionals, who would probably get more mileage out of Samsung's DeX and Windows linking capabilities.

With the DeX, traveling business professionals can easily connect their phone to a hotel or conference-provided computer, eliminating the need to tote around a monitor, mouse, and keyboard. Additionally, for working professionals using Windows 10 devices, the Note 10 is a no-brainer, with the linking feature allowing for messages, notifications, screen mirroring, and photo sharing to flow between devices.

Even though the price for the Note 10 is much heftier than the Pixel 3, the disparity also reflects the disparity in features, especially for business workers.

As noted in TechRepublic's Google Pixel vs. Samsung Galaxy: Which is better for business?: "Overall, the Pixel series is an easy choice for developers and security-minded professionals needing the most up-to-date software, while the Galaxy series is well suited for those who want one device to do everything."

