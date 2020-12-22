Gaming gear gift guide: Last minute options for gamers

Here's a roundup of gift ideas for the gamers on your holiday list, whether you're in need of a keyboard, gaming mouse, laptop or headphones.

When it comes time to buy a gift for a gamer, there's definitely plenty to choose from. But picking the best is more difficult. Here's a list of some of the top choices in gaming gear, whether you're looking for the ultimate mechanical keyboard, wireless mouse or pro headphones.

Links are included where you can order online, and it's also an option to take this list and head out in person to the stores. Wearing a mask of course, since this is 2020.

MSI GS66 Stealth gaming laptop Image: MSI Ready for the ultimate gaming laptop? The MSI GS66 Stealth is the answer. It features a 10th Gen. Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics. It has a 99.9Whr battery and a 300Hz refresh rate for smoother gameplay. It's available in various configurations at different price points for a personalized gaming experience. The link below will take you to the GS66 Stealth 10SE-039. $1,699 at Amazon

HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Image: HyperX The HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available with Red, Aqua or Blue switches depending on the gamer's individual preference. Blue switches are preferred by gamers that like clicky key sounds and operating actions, while aqua switches are tactile and red switches are linear with smoother movement and quieter than blue or aqua. $110 at HyperX

Razer Viper Ultimate mouse Image: Razer This ambidextrous gaming mouse with Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology also has Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor and the Razer Optical Mouse Switch. $130 at Razer

DualSense Wireless Controller Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment Sony's new DualSense Wireless Controller is designed to go with the PlayStation 5. It has a new black and white color scheme, and it offers the same layout as the DualShock 4 with a directional pad and buttons on the top half, two control sticks on the bottom, and a center touch bar, but the shape is new. It has haptic feedback and a built-in microphone as well as a speaker. It has a USB-C plug as a power connection and a 3.5mm headphone jack. $70 at Amazon

Cherry MW 8 Advanced mouse Image: Cherry The Cherry MW 8 Advanced mouse is designed for PC gaming, graphic design or working from home. It has a precise sensor with a laser LED, so it can be used on nearly every surface, from a desktop workstation or a glass coffee table. The resolution can be set in four stages up to 3,200 dpi so it works with high-res 4K monitors. $50 at Amazon

HyperX Spectre Eyewear Image: HyperX HyperX eyewear is designed for gamers, students and anyone working from home on a computer. There are three versions - Stealth, Reach and Scout, which is for kids. The eyewear provides blue light and UV protection. $80 at HyperX

HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone Image: HyperX This USB microphone has RGB lighting effects customizable with HyperX software. It has a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, built-in pop filter and a tap-to-mute sensor with an LED status indicator. There are four polar patterns: stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid and bidirectional for broadcast and work from home setups. $160 at Best Buy