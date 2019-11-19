Gaming laptop deals for Black Friday 2019

Need a laptop with extra speed and power for playing games? Here are great Black Friday deals on gaming laptops.
If you love playing games on laptops, you need more machine than the rest of us.
Lucky for you, there are plenty of Black Friday deals on gaming laptops this year, so you'll be playing Fortnite, World of Warcraft, or Minecraft--or running high-level applications for work (ahem)--with no issues at all. (In order to take advantage of deals at Costco, you will need to get a Costco membership.)
TechRepublic will update this list as retailers announce sales and as sales end. Deals listed may not be in effect, or may reference links to products with in-store sale pricing; likewise, popular deals may become out of stock before the sale is scheduled to end.
SEE: Black Friday 2019: Best Tech Deals (TechRepublic on Flipboard)
Black Friday 2019: The biggest bargain for a gaming laptop
While most Black Friday deals are heavily discounted, this bargain stood out.
Asus ROG G703GX Desktop Replacement Gaming Laptop, GeForce RTX 2080, Intel Core i9-8950HK Processor, 17.3" Full HD 144 Hz 3 ms G-SYNC, 16 GB DDR4, 512 GB PCIe SSD, RGB, Windows 10 Pro - G703GX-PS91K, $2,389.99 ($1,110 savings)
Best Black Friday deals on gaming laptops
MSI GE75 Raider Gaming Laptop - 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H - GeForce RTX 2060 - 144Hz 1080p Display, $1,099.99 ($200 savings)
MSI GL Series GL65 9SC-004 15.6" Intel Core i5 9th Gen 9300H (2.40 GHz) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 8 GB Memory 512 GB NVMe SSD Windows 10 Home 64-bit Gaming Laptop, $599 ($200 savings)
MSI GL Series GL65 9SDK-034 15.6" Intel Core i7 9th Gen 9750H (2.60 GHz) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 8 GB Memory 512 GB NVMe SSD Windows 10 Home 64-bit Gaming Laptop, $1,149 ($250 savings)
Lenovo LEGION Y545 Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7 - GeForce GTX 1660Ti - 144Hz 1080p Display, $999 ($200 savings)
Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6" Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, $799.99 ($280 savings)
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 15.6" Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, $629.99 ($270 savings)
Acer Predator Helios i7-8750H 32GB RAM 144Hz GTX 1060 512GB SSD Gaming Laptop, $1,399.99 ($300 savings)
HP Pavilion 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-9300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (3 GB GDDR5), 8GB SDRAM, 256GB SSD, Shadow Black, Acid Green, 15-dk0068wm, $499 ($400 savings)
Affiliate disclosure: When you click through from our site or one of our downloads to a retailer or vendor and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay.
Also see
- Raspberry Pi: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- Five ways to upgrade your Raspberry Pi (TechRepublic download)
- Flash storage: A guide for IT pros (TechRepublic Premium)
- How to securely erase hard drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) (ZDNet)
- Best 2-in-1 laptops, convertibles, and hybrid laptops for business 2018 (ZDNet)
- Best cell phone trade-in options for iPhones and Android phones (CNET)
- Clean out junk files in Windows 7, 8.1, and 10 (Download.com)
- Raspberry Pi: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)