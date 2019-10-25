Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019: How CIO's can challenge the status quo

CIOs that have an agenda to modernize and transform their service delivery need to focus on three key aspects: Scale, agility, and cost-effectiveness.

At the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019, TechRepublic's Teena Maddox spoke with SysAid CEO Sarah Lahav about ways CIO's can modernize and maximize their efficiency. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Sarah Lahav: When we go out and speak to CIOs, what we found out is today they are handling scale, agility, and cost-effectiveness. CIOs really want to move fast, so we need to give them the ability to be agile and change on the go. To be able to scale, which means the organization needs today are not what we are going to see in the future. They need to pick up a partner that will answer their needs today, but need to see the future, so we would be able to address their needs and cost-efficiency. I guess every organization deals with the fact that we need to do more with less.

Efficiency is usually a more around topic. What we can see is the ability to free people from low automatic tasks. So repeatable tasks, everybody's going to automation--we would be able to have machines work for us. The ability that we can help them to event from firefighting and to be able to do predictive, so anything that we can predict for them so they would be able to address when they want to ahead of time.

That gives them cost-effectiveness to give their people the ability to do more in working hours. I think, overall, we measure the efficiency of the team, what we can help them do more and just focus really on what they need to do and take all the weeds out or anything that really does not bring the organization value.

SysAid is an ITSM solution. We focus on service management. We've been in the market for 18 years. We serve over 5,000 customers worldwide. We take great pride in all our partnerships around the world. We specialize in ITSM, which means that we bring the IT processes and methodologies to organizations. In the last few years, we are looking at the enterprise service management, which means we're looking at the service providing internally as a whole and giving a holistic view.

Back in the days when I started, we used to focus on IT, but in the last few years we have shifted and we're looking at the service as a whole partnering up with a lot of stakeholders in our organization, from IT to marketing, HR. And I can tell you, we're having so much fun. We have the most amazing customers around the world and we are happy to grow with them and scale with them.

