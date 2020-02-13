Get TechRepublic Top 5 as a podcast
by in Innovation on February 13, 2020, 8:21 AM PST

TechRepublic Top 5 with Tom Merritt is now available as a podcast on Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, and Apple Podcasts.

After more than 100 episodes, award-winning tech expert Tom Merritt has covered a lot of ground on his show TechRepublic Top 5. From ransomware and AI to blockchain and cloud security, Tom has kept business pros up to speed on the latest tech trends. And now there's a new way to get Tom's insights...as a podcast.

Each week, you can read Tom's Top 5 lists on TechRepublic as an article, watch his videos on the TechRepublic Top 5 YouTube channel, or listen to brand new TechRepublic Top 5 podcast while you're on the go.

More TechRepublic Top 5

Editor's Picks

By Bill Detwiler

Bill Detwiler is Editor in Chief of TechRepublic and the host of Cracking Open, CNET and TechRepublic's popular online show. Prior to joining TechRepublic in 2000, Bill was an IT manager, database administrator, and desktop support specialist in the ...

Related Topics:

Innovation Mobility Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things Smart Cities Hardware Innovation on ZDNet
Show Comments

Editor's Picks