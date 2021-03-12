Give your HR policies an update to cover everything from annual reviews to remote onboarding

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Chief people officers and IT managers should prepare for office reopenings and make sure the proper policies are in place.

Every office needs a modern and comprehensive set of employee policies to operate smoothly. No one wants to come up empty handed when problems like political disagreements or even routine tasks such as performance reviews arise. This collection of policies from TechRepublic Premium will ensure that your human resources toolkit has the resources to handle any situation that may come up.

Employee performance review policy A good review process builds a rapport between workers and managers. Employees who receive detailed and constructive feedback about their work are more engaged and can learn how to address shortcomings. This policy outlines the review process and provides detailed review criteria. View on TechRepublic Premium

7 steps for onboarding remote employees Now that remote work has become the norm for many companies, it's important to make sure the onboarding process works in this setting as well. IT departments have to revamp existing processes to be sure that new workers receive what they need, feel welcome, and have the appropriate contact information in case things go wrong or questions arise. View on TechRepublic Premium

Employee political activity policy This sample policy covering employee political activity provides guidelines for protecting and maintaining the safety of all employees, customers and vendors regardless of political affiliation. This policy represents best practice consensus as established by various standard-setting authorities, including the Society for Human Resource Management. View on TechRepublic Premium

Severe weather and emergency policy Many companies still maintain physical office spaces with workers who must be on-site to manage hands-on operations. It is critical for organizations to have a well-documented set of procedures outlining how to handle severe weather and other emergencies. This guide covers physical safety as well as responsibilities such as payroll and other operational issues. View on TechRepublic Premium