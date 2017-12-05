GM Marketplace will let drivers order food, coffee directly from their car's dashboard

Drivers may soon be able to order Starbucks coffee and Wingstop wings directly from the dashboard of their GM automobile. A new service called Marketplace, announced by GM on Tuesday, will let driver pay for a host of goods and services through the infotainment system in the vehicle.

In addition to being able to order food and coffee, GM drivers will also be able to find nearby gas stations and make restaurant reservations as well, a press release said. The service relies on the embedded 4G LTE connectivity available in certain models, and it will work with the driver's existing data plan.

Users can also shop for certain goods, such as Wi-Fi data, GM accessories, and oil changes, the release said. The car's screen will also show featured offers and deals.

"The average American spends 46 minutes per day on the road driving. Leveraging connectivity and our unique data capabilities, we have an opportunity to make every trip more productive and give our customers time back," Santiago Chamorro, vice president for Global Connected Customer Experience at GM, said in the release.

Chamorro also noted in the release that Marketplace is the first in a set of new features and services that will be rolling out over the next 12-18 months. The service is launching with a variety of partner companies, including: GM, Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, Wingstop, TGI Friday's, Shell, ExxonMobil, Priceline.com, Parkopedia, Applebee's, IHOP, and delivery.com.

While the new service will provide benefits to drivers, it also represents a new platform for brands to engage with consumers in a personalized way. "For most retailers and consumer brands, the daily commute is the only time not accessible in a consumer's day," Chamorro said, in the release.

Marketplace uses machine learning combined with real-time data to produce its personalized experiences. Data such as the time of day a person regularly drives, how they interact with brands, and the current time of day all inform the deals presented, the release said. It is also designed to require minimum interaction on behalf of the driver, so they can keep their hands on the wheel.

For companies that want to begin using the platform, GM is working with three tech partners to provide integrations: Xevo, Conversable, and Sionic Mobile. If a company is interested in integrating their service with GM Marketplace, they can contact one of those companies or email GM at Marketplace@onstar.com.

The 3 big takeaways for TechRepublic readers

GM Marketplace is a new e-commerce platform that uses the infotainment system in a GM vehicle to provide retail shopping and food purchases, and to help drivers locate gas stations. The service uses machine learning to identify when the most opportune time is for a company to advertise their goods and services to the driver. Interested companies can contact partner companies Xevo, Conversable, or Sionic Mobile, or email GM directly to get their services integrated with Marketplace.

